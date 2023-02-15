Open in App
Daily Voice

Dead Body Dragged By BMW Driver In DC ID'd By Metropolitan Police

By Zak Failla,

13 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yaoGh_0knaDk0900

A 63-year-old man was dragged to his death by a BMW driver after being struck in Southwest, DC on Monday night, the Metropolitan Police Department announced.

Southeast, DC resident Wayne Brown Savoy has been identified as the pedestrian who was killed on Monday, Feb. 13 in the 2700 block of Martin Luther King Avenue in his hometown neighborhood.

The preliminary investigation found that shortly after 8 p.m. on Monday night, a 2006 BMW 650 was traveling south on Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue when it struck a pedestrian who was “lying in the southbound lane.”

Savoy was dragged by the BMW until the vehicle came to a final rest, and he was pronounced dead at the scene by DC Fire and Emergency Medical Service personnel after “finding no signs consistent with life,” officials said.

His body has since been taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

No information about the driver has been released by the police.

Anyone with information about the fatality, or events leading up to it has been asked to contact investigators at the Metropolitan Police Department by calling (202) 727-9099 or the agency’s text tip line at 50411.

