'They needed that': OU earns upset win over No. 12 Kansas State, snaps conference skid

NORMAN — There wasn't much excitement within the walls of Lloyd Noble Center prior to tipoff Tuesday.

OU took its seven-game conference losing streak into a matchup with 12th-ranked Kansas State, and only about 25% of the seats at their home stadium were filled. A chunk of them was occupied by supporters of the Wildcats.

But the struggling Sooners came alive Tuesday, and so did the atmosphere at Lloyd Noble Center.

OU earned a 79-65 win over Kansas State . And as the final seconds ticked off the clock, the Sooners received a round of applause from their fans.

"They needed that," OU head coach Porter Moser said of his players. "They needed that belief in their work, and they needed that reward. A lot of things can happen in February (and) March."

Here are three takeaways from the win:

Sooners show improvement in their passing

OU held a 7-2 lead with 18:23 on the clock when Otega Oweh spun off his defender and got to the rim.

Standing between the freshman and an easy layup was Kansas State’s Nae’Qwan Tomlin, who entered the day averaging nearly one block per game.

Rather than testing his luck against Tomlin, Oweh dumped the ball off to Tanner Groves for an easy chip shot.

After recording a season-low five assists in its loss to fifth-ranked Kansas Saturday, OU assisted on three of its first four buckets Tuesday. It finished with 13 dimes.

"I thought our offense was just really good tonight," Groves said. "It's a fun way to play basketball like that. When the ball is moving, everyone is getting touches and we're getting wide-open looks, it's hard to beat a team that can move the ball like that."

Moser also emphasized the need for OU to drive and kick following the loss to Kansas, and Sam Godwin did exactly that with 15:09 left in the first half.

The junior forward got into the lane, picked up his dribble and kicked it out to Milos Uzan in the corner. Uzan then drilled the open 3-pointer.

The Sooners don’t have many isolation scorers on their roster, which only makes it more important for them to share the ball. Tuesday’s performance is proof of what can happen when they do that.

Tanner Groves shows discipline on defense

Tomlin was looking for a highlight play, but Groves had no intention of being a victim in it.

OU held a 60-47 lead with 9:39 left in the game when Tomlin drove along the baseline and elevated for a one-handed dunk attempt. He ran into Groves, who went straight up and delivered a clean block.

Tuesday’s game seemed like a nightmare matchup on paper for Groves.

The senior center has struggled to stay out of foul trouble this season. He has fouled out of five games, while the rest of the Sooners’ players have fouled out a combined four times.

Meanwhile, Kansas State thrives on drawing contact. The Wildcats entered Tuesday with 21.9% of their points this season coming from the free throw line, which ranked 26th in the nation.

But Groves played disciplined defense. He only committed one foul in 30 minutes, and Kansas State went 11-for-15 from the charity stripe.

Groves finished with 16 points, six rebounds, two steals and one block.

OU’s only true backup center is Godwin, which is why Groves can’t afford to be in foul trouble. Tuesday’s matchup was a test, and Groves passed it with flying colors.

"I thought he played with unbelievable passion," Moser said of Groves. "He was everywhere. He was on the ground. He was everywhere. ... He played a great all-around game."

OU gets a statement win, but it still has work to do

OU desperately needed to beat Kansas State.

The Sooners were on a seven-game conference losing streak prior to their win Tuesday, and they had played themselves out of the NCAA Tournament picture.

ESPN’s Joe Lunardi didn’t even have OU as one of the teams that received consideration for a bid in his latest projection. It also plummeted to No. 76 in the NET rankings, which marked the lowest ranking of the 10 Big 12 teams.

Tuesday’s win is a much-needed one, but it has to be the starting point of a late-season run by the Sooners rather than their last hurrah.

OU must continue to earn statement wins if it wants to make the tournament, and it has a chance to do that when it travels to face sixth-ranked Texas at 1 p.m. Saturday.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: 'They needed that': OU earns upset win over No. 12 Kansas State, snaps conference skid