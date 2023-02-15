Open in App
Hope, AR
See more from this location?
Four States News

Apply Now For The Hope Collegiate Academy High School at UA Hope

8 days ago

UA HopePhoto byUA Hope/Texarkana

The application to apply for the Hope Collegiate Academy is now open. The deadline to apply for the collegiate academy is Monday, May 1, 2023. Students who will be entering the 10th grade can apply to the academy. Students must be enrolled or be eligible to become enrolled as a Hope Public School District student and meet the collegiate academy entrance requirements to attend. The academy is a public school that is free of charge and is located on the University of Arkansas-Hope campus.

The Hope Collegiate Academy is a partnership between the Hope Public School District and the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana. The goal of the academy is to provide students with a three-year curriculum that allows them the opportunity to complete a high school diploma and an associate degree simultaneously.

Read Article

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Arkansas State newsLocal Arkansas State
UAHT Kid's College 2023 Teacher Proposals Now Being Accepted
Texarkana, AR1 day ago
TMS To Host Arkansas Archeology Month Activities at P. J. Ahern Home
Texarkana, AR1 day ago
Go To UAHT Tuition and Fee Free With The ARFutrue Grant
Texarkana, AR5 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Financial Advising Community Education Workshops to be Offered at UA Texarkana
Texarkana, AR1 day ago
Farmers Bank Foundation Brings Former NFL Quarterback Terry Bradshaw to Texarkana
Texarkana, TX1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy