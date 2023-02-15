Supervisors praise Pelosi's 'outstanding legacy' in House

Nancy Pelosi being honored by the SF Board of Supervisors February 14, 2020. Supervisor Aaron Peskin is to the right. Craig Lee/The Examiner

Pelosi ebulliently flexed her San Francisco roots Tuesday as she accepted a formal commendation from San Francisco’s Board of Supervisors, who praised her for her “lasting impact on hundreds of millions of Americans.”

Pelosi reciprocated the love.

“There’s no honor that you can give me that fills me with more pride, with more joy, than stepping on the floor of the house and saying ‘I speak for the people of San Francisco,” Pelosi said.

Pelosi opted to not seek reelection to a leadership position in the House of Representatives following last year’s elections, but stayed on as a representative after winning yet another term. A Democrat, Pelosi served as either House Minority Leader or Speaker of the House — the first woman to hold that position — for 20 years.

Pelosi served two stints as Speaker of the House, first from 2007 to 2011 and then again when Democrats regained control of the House from from 2019 to 2013. In between, she was the House Minority Leader.

She was first elected to the House in 1986.

“All of us want to pretend to be Nancy Pelosi – cool as a cucumber,” said Board of Supervisors President Aaron Peskin.

The resolution approved by the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday praised Pelosi’s efforts to curb gun violence, respond to the HIV and AIDS epidemic, and pass the American Rescue Plan during the COVID-19 pandemic.

She reflected on her involvement in politics, including her appointment to the Library Commission by former Mayor Joseph Alioto to her first speech following her election to Congress, in which she bluntly addressed the HIV/AIDS crisis devastating San Francisco.

The honorary spectacle came as another titan of San Francisco and national politics, Sen. Diane Feinstein, announced she would not seek reelection in 2024.

Pelosi quickly gave a shoutout to Feinstein, calling her tenure in the senate “iconic.”

“It’s not just about longevity, it’s about her effectiveness,” Pelosi said.

But for Supervisors the focus was all on Pelosi on Tuesday.

Supervisor Catherine Stefani, who sponsored the commendation, described Pelosi as a “political powerhouse” who showed that “the sky is the limit” for “our daughters and granddaughters.”

Of Pelosi’s long resume, Stefani lauded Pelosi’s work on legislation aimed at reducing gun violence, a cause they share.

“You have led us through some of our toughest times and darkest days,” Stefani said.

Supervisor Matt Dorsey, the first HIV-positive person elected to the Board of Supervisors, credited Pelosi for taking up the cause from her very first day in office, “at a time when it took enormous courage in American politics to do that.”

His colleague, Supervisor Rafael Mandelman, described Pelosi as “consistently fearless, consistently flawless.”

“As a gay man, you’ve changed the world for us,” Mandelman said.

Pelosi accepted the commendation and promised to “display it with great pride” at the Capitol.