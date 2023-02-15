Open in App
Twentynine Palms, CA
See more from this location?
KESQ News Channel 3

Fire destroys Twentynine Palms building constructed in 1938

By Jesus Reyes,

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jqgyt_0knaB8We00

A Twentynine Palms building constructed in 1938 was destroyed by a fire Monday evening.

The fire happened at around 7:00 p.m. on the 5700 block of Adobe Road. Authorities said numerous people called 911 reporting seeing smoke and fire from a home, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nwkfv_0knaB8We00

The agency said firefighters arrived and found an exterior fire that had spread to a vacant single-story residential home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12Dh8D_0knaB8We00

Firefighters noted that the construction features of the home caused the fire to spread to the attic and void space, which hampered suppression efforts. Crews worked from the roof with chainsaws to expose & limit the spread.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yLNep_0knaB8We00

SBCFD crews received assistance from the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Fire Department, which sent in an engine company.

The fire was knocked down in approximately 45 minutes. There was no one inside the house during the fire. There were no reports of any injuries. Deputies with the Morongo Basin Sheriff's Station determined the structure was not occupied and was reported to be vacant.

The home sustained significant damage. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eVfNV_0knaB8We00
Get the News Channel 3 app here.

The post Fire destroys Twentynine Palms building constructed in 1938 appeared first on KESQ .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local San Bernardino County, CA newsLocal San Bernardino County, CA
Murder suspect arrested after destructive pursuit in San Bernardino County
Victorville, CA1 day ago
San Bernardino County Sheriff Department Announces Operation Consequences Results for February 11 Through February 17, 2023: 7 Felony Arrests and 10 Firearms
Victorville, CA1 day ago
Stolen Car Flies Off Freeway & Slams Into Building During Pursuit | San Bernardino
San Bernardino, CA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Beaumont House Fire Displaces Two People
Beaumont, CA1 day ago
Firefighters Extinguish Blaze in Banning Commercial Structure
Banning, CA1 day ago
Plans for closed CVUSD schools up in the air after winds knock down power poles in the area
Salton City, CA17 hours ago
Power outages in Coachella Valley affecting hundreds of customers
La Quinta, CA1 day ago
Two CVUSD schools to remain closed Thursday after winds knock down 76 power poles
Salton City, CA17 hours ago
Firefighters extinguish Beaumont fire that spread from garage into home
Beaumont, CA2 days ago
Five people out of homes following fire in ‘Opportunity Village’ in Banning
Banning, CA3 days ago
Person injured after winds knock down sign at Date Festival
Indio, CA1 day ago
Man shot overnight, investigations in Palm Desert and Cathedral City
Palm Desert, CA2 days ago
Strong winds cause damage across the Coachella Valley
La Quinta, CA20 hours ago
Armed man shot by officers in Hemet backyard
Hemet, CA18 hours ago
Two people injured after crash in Thermal
Thermal, CA20 hours ago
UPDATED: One Person Killed in Rollover Crash on Highway 79
San Jacinto, CA1 day ago
Lifeguards in high demand as shortage impacts public pools across the Coachella Valley
Palm Springs, CA2 days ago
Coachella man among three people killed in wrong-way crash in Imperial County
Coachella, CA1 day ago
Teams from Hemet, Murrieta, Riverside Battle for Title in Mock Trial Contest
Murrieta, CA1 day ago
Riverside County Sheriff Deputies respond to shots fired call
Palm Desert, CA2 days ago
Two people arrested for allegedly robbing woman, 87, in La Quinta
La Quinta, CA1 day ago
Attempted murder, stalking and conspiracy arrests made in Riverside County
Cathedral City, CA12 hours ago
Hemet police shoot, kill man in his backyard during ‘unrelated’ theft investigation
Hemet, CA20 hours ago
Palm Springs votes to end COVID-19 local emergency
Palm Springs, CA1 day ago
Palm Springs Police K-9 honored at Coachella Valley Firebirds game
Palm Springs, CA4 days ago
City of Coachella celebrates beam signing ceremony for new fire station
Coachella, CA6 days ago
Deputies searching suspect who shot, killed 3 in Montclair
Montclair, CA1 day ago
Man charged in Indio bar shooting pleads not guilty
Indio, CA1 day ago
Body of missing hiker Robert Gregory found in San Gabriel Mountains
Hawthorne, CA3 days ago
Texas Roadhouse Coming to Indio
Indio, CA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy