Lamar Jackson Ravens Return: Does Coach Todd Monken Hire Change Status?

Will the Baltimore Ravens' decision to hire Todd Monken as their new offensive coordinator sway quarterback Lamar Jackson's contract negotiations?

The Baltimore Ravens had plenty to do on their offseason agenda - but perhaps the biggest two went hand-in-hand: continuing relations with quarterback Lamar Jackson and hiring a new offensive coordinator.

Baltimore accomplished the latter Tuesday by adding Todd Monken , who fulfilled the same role for the college football national champion Georgia Bulldogs.

But does Monken move the needle for Jackson?

Ravens coach John Harbaugh previously said that Jackson would be "involved" in the search for a new play caller, but NFL Network reported Saturday that the former league Most Valuable Player hadn't yet had "direct communication with any candidates."

Jackson's involvement, per Harbaugh, was giving his thoughts on Baltimore's offense "from a philosophical and schematic standpoint," with Harbaugh and stuff ultimately hiring the candidate - Monken - who best fit that vision.

Monken, the offensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2016 to 2018, ran a pro-style offense at Georgia that led to former walk-on quarterback Stetson Bennett finishing No. 4 in Heisman Trophy voting.

With Tampa Bay, Monken's offenses were routinely pass-heavy, though now-New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston didn't necessarily take the strides many were hoping for when Monken took over.

Still, Monken's past shows a willingness to get involved in the quarterback run game, and he's coming off an outstanding season with the Bulldogs in which the offense ranked second in offensive touchdowns (75) and fifth in yards per game (501).

As such, there are reasons for optimism regarding Monken's ability to get the offense headed in the right direction ... but he's still yet to get to work with Jackson, and for now, their ideological similarities don't seem poised to ease the ongoing financial dilemma.

