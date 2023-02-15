Open in App
Minot, ND
KX News

Non-profit aiming to help homeless North Dakota youth

By Taylor Aasen,

8 days ago

( KXNET ) — You might not believe it, but around 3% of Americans will find themselves without a home each year. Fortunately, there are programs in our state to help those who may be struggling.

Our youth are the future of this nation. That’s why it’s important that we can protect them and keep them healthy.

Youthworks is a 501(c)3 nonprofit agency that was established in 1979 as a Mountain Plains Youth Services Coalition. With offices now in Bismarck, Minot, Grand Forks, and Fargo, the group aims to help the youth of our communities who may be experiencing homelessness or other issues.

In Minot, Youthworks has a crisis center that acts as temporary housing for ages 12 to 17.

However, the transitional housing program helps those ages 18 to 24 who may not have a safe or permanent place to live.

“We really want to make sure that youth have a voice in the choices that are being made for them and about them,” explained Youthworks Transitional Housing Case Manager, Jenn Bailey. “But when they hit that 18-year-old mark, we want them to be involved in the choices that happen to them, and what happens in their life.

Youthworks also offers other services such as anti-human trafficking services and guardian programs.

NDHSAA announces new rules for fan behavior at sporting events

“I’ve taught anger management in the past,” stated Bailey, “and it’s really quite fun to have parents and youth go through that together because they get to understand each other in a different way and in a controlled environment. We make sure that youth get to be heard, and parents get to be heard as well.”

The group isn’t alone in this effort, however: Bailey says there are other programs that help out the youth of our community, and some of them can be as simple as learning how to do household chores.

“If they need to go get an I.D., we’re going to help them get an I.D.,” explained Bailey. “If they want to go to college, we’re going to help them with that. If they didn’t finish their high school degree, we’re going to help them with that too. Doing the laundry — you think that wouldn’t be a big task, but some people just don’t get those skills, and that’s okay! It’s nobody’s fault, but we’re here to help them.”

Youthworks hosts events throughout the year to help fundraise for their efforts.

In the Spring, they host a clothing drive called “We Got Your Back” where the community to donates clothes that will help the youth go back to school with dignity and style.

Since 1986, Youthworks has helped over 700 young men and women with their services, and have housed over 400 youth.

If you would like to learn more about Youthworks and the services they provide, or if you would like to help donate to their cause, visit their website .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

