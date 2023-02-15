Rep. Fitzgibbon: Bill to help men, boys too focused on ‘historically most advantaged’

(The Center Square) – House Bill 1270 , sponsored by Rep. Mary Dye, R-Pomeroy, would create a state commission to address the well-being of boys and men across Washington. Rep. Joe Fitzgibbon, D-Burien, advocated for a less masculine approach in speaking about the bill at Tuesday afternoon’s weekly media availability event to discuss the current legislative session.

“Data disaggregated by sex or gender show that Washington's male population experience a breadth of disparities in key indicators of well-being, including educational achievement, suicide, homelessness, drug and alcohol addiction and overdose, and incarceration,” the legislation’s introduction reads.

Per the bill, the commission would focus on five areas: 1) education 2) jobs, careers, and financial health 3) fatherhood, family, and relationships 4) physical and mental health and 5) experience in the criminal justice system and other court systems.

Fitzgibbon gave his take at the press conference in responding to a reporter’s question about the bill’s failure to get any traction in the House State Government & Tribal Relations Committee chaired by Bill Ramos, D-Issaquah.

“I think we want to be really careful that the solutions that we bring forward to help reduce incidents of, you know, for example, youth suicide or gun violence, are solutions that we don’t narrowcast to just the segment of our society that’s been historically most advantaged,” the House Majority Leader said.

“While we know that in some ways, you know, men and boys are facing some challenges that are more acute relative to girls and women than they have been in the past, and nonbinary folks tend to be the folks who face the greatest challenges whether in terms of employment, discrimination, violence,” he continued. “And I think we generally take the outlook that solutions to, for example, gun violence would benefit boys, girls, nonbinary folks."

Fitzgibbon concluded, “And that that’s the approach that, you know, I think both Chair Ramos and other members of our caucus have taken to solving some of those problems.”

The Center Square reached out via email to both Dye and Fitzgibbon for comment on Fitzgibbon's remarks about HB 1270.

Dye did not respond. Fitzgibbon did, but likely by accident.

“I’ll ignore this guy,” Fitzgibbon said in an email that seemed meant only for his legislative assistant.