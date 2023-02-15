Open in App
WGNO

US warns it will defend Philippines after China laser report

By Julia Mueller,

13 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44f3m0_0kna3f3700

The United States is warning it will stand with and defend the Philippines after reports that Beijing’s Coast Guard used laser devices to temporarily blind the crew of a Philippine Coast Guard ship, according to the State Department.

State Department spokesperson Ned Price called China’s conduct “provocative and unsafe” and said it interfered with the Philippines’ “lawful operations” in the South China Sea.

“More broadly, the PRC’s dangerous operational behavior directly threatens regional peace and stability, infringes upon freedom of navigation in the South China Sea as guaranteed under international law, and undermines the rules-based international order,” Price said.

The crew of the BRP Malapascua was allegedly temporarily blinded by the laser devices as the ship sailed around Second Thomas Shoal, a submerged reef in the South China Sea to which the U.S. says China has “no lawful maritime claims.”

The Philippines Coast Guard says that the “green laser light” illuminated twice and the Chinese vessel “made dangerous maneuvers” in the water, blocking the delivery of food and supplies to military personnel aboard the BRP Sierra Madre, a ship intentionally grounded on the shoal, in what the Philippines says is “a blatant disregard for, and a clear violation of, Philippine sovereign rights.”

“The United States stands with our Philippine allies in upholding the rules-based international maritime order and reaffirms an armed attack on Philippine armed forces, public vessels, or aircraft, including those of the Coast Guard in the South China Sea, would invoke U.S. mutual defense commitments,” Price asserted, citing a 1951 mutual defense treaty.

An international tribunal decided in 2016 that China has no claims to the area, and is legally bound to abide by the ruling. But China has rejected the ruling and now contends that the Philippines ship trespassed into the waters of the shoal, which it calls Renai Reef, without Beijing’s permission, according to CNN .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Belle Chasse man arrested after several murder attempts at same location
Belle Chasse, LA3 days ago
Defendant found guilty for Monroe Rape and Kidnapping incident in April 2021, officials announce
Monroe, LA7 hours ago
17-year-old juvenile arrested following an investigation of the Honeysuckle Drive drive-by shooting
West Monroe, LA3 days ago
3 Mexican nationals arrested in Acadiana for dealing drugs and weapons
Lafayette, LA6 hours ago
Monroe father accused of assaulting son at trampoline park; also arrested for drug offenses
Monroe, LA1 day ago
Florida man allegedly drags police with car during traffic stop, charged with attempted murder
Fort Walton Beach, FL8 hours ago
3 people in hospital following double shootings
New Orleans, LA1 day ago
Man in hospital after being shot while driving through neighborhood
New Orleans, LA2 days ago
Fairhope teen searching for woman who came to her rescue following serious crash
Fairhope, AL3 days ago
Monroe Onyx Lounge shooting leaves two victims injured
Monroe, LA9 hours ago
Motorcycle crash claims the life of Camden man
Camden, AR1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy