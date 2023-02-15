Virginia Tax officials encourage early filing

Tax filing season is now underway in Virginia, and Virginia Tax is encouraging taxpayers to file electronically.

“We also recommend that you request your refund, if you have one coming, via direct deposit,” said Tax Commissioner Craig M. Burns.

Generally, it takes up to two weeks to process an electronically-filed return and up to eight weeks to process a paper return. If your income was $73,000 or less in 2022, you’re eligible to file your taxes for free.

Among the steps taxpayers can take to help make sure returns and refunds aren’t delayed are: gather all W-2s, 1099s and other withholding information before filing returns; include Virginia driver’s license or Virginia identification card number on the return; be sure the spelling of name(s), Social Security number(s) and all calculations are correct. Taxpayers who have moved since filing their last returns should use their current addresses. For secure online self-service taxpayers can create and log onto an online individual account at www.individual.tax.virginia.gov/IOP/#/login. This allows them to track returns and refunds. Refund status can also be checked by calling 367-2486.

Virginia Tax takes refund fraud seriously; the automated system reviews returns for suspicious activity or possible fraud, and employees manually evaluate returns selected for review. Filing early helps ensure the fastest possible refund if returns are selected for review.

