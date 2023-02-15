Ocean County Police Academy Graduates 38 New Officers During Feb. 14 Ceremony

LAKEWOOD – The Ocean County Police Academy completed it's training of new officers at it's graduation on February 14. 38 new police officers that just completed months of training at the Ocean County Police Academy were honored.

The members of Basic Police Class #113 walked across the stage at Georgian Court University, to receive their graduation certificates, some from family members and loved ones that also serve in law enforcement.

"I want you to know that my colleagues and I on the Board of Commissioners, we have the ultimate respect for what you do each and every day," said the Deputy Director of the Ocean County Board of Commissioners Gary Quinn. "We appreciate your hard work, and your dedication.

"We know you will continue to make our County a great and especially, a safe, place to live," said Quinn, who serves as liaison to the Ocean County Sheriff's Office, which oversees the Police Academy. "The Board of Commissioners along with Sheriff Michael Mastronardy and his staff, have provided you with the tools you need to do this job and to do it well. Your work will make a difference."



Delivering the keynote address at the graduation was U.S. Marshal Juan Mattos Jr., United States Marshal for the District of New Jersey.

Graduates receiving awards during the ceremony were:

Jean Verrier, Point Pleasant Beach Police Department, the PTC Merit Award Winner;

Nicholas J. Almonte, Point Pleasant Beach Police Department, the James J. Tracey Leadership Award;

Paul M. Mourad, Point Pleasant Police Department, High Academic Award;

Matthew J. Schwartz, Seaside Park Police Department, the High Overall Award, the High Physical Fitness Award and the High Marksmanship Award,

Grayson A. Asprocolas, Michael A. Gallicchio, Paul M. Mourad, Matthew J. Schwartz and Jean Verrier, all receiving a Perfect Score in one or more of three qualifying firearms rounds.

The graduates and their respective police departments are:

Raymond J. Agosto, Nicholas J. Almonte, Anthony J. Babek, Jeffrey V. Poland, Eliot A. Ramos, Jr., Luke W. Ray, II, Michael C. Stilwell, Ronald G. Velardi, III, Jean Verier, Cory R. Wilson and Umberto P. Zambard, all Point Pleasant Beach Police Department;



Grayson A. Asprocolas and Raymond G. Zuhowski, Toms River Police Department;



Dylan T. Bartky, Corri P. Feazell, James J. Hans, III, Vincent J. Servis, Dillan K. Simeon and Kevin Zilenas, all Seaside Heights Police Department.



Robert A. Biele, II, Long Beach Township Police Department;



Carly G. Bouman, New Providence Police Department;



John R. Chipak and Justin P. Tuzzolino, Bay Head Police Department;



Anthony W. Clayton, Vincent J. Mutschler and Matthew J. Schwartz, Seaside Park Police Department;



Bernard L. Comey and Dale E. Valle, Keansburg Police Department;



Robert T. Cooper and Joseph G. Gioia, Mantoloking Police Department;



Michael A. Gallicchio and Collin J. Robertazzi, Berkeley Township Police Department;



Giulianna C. Iona, Pitman Police Department;



Christopher M. Johnson, Jose L. Rivera and Richard A. Uriarte, Jr., Lakewood Police Department;



John R. Labbate, Lacey Police Department,



Paul M. Mourad, West Wildwood Police Department.



