An Indigenous, pregnant 17-year-old has been missing since Monday, sometime before 7 a.m., in the South Hill area of South Puyallup, said Washington State Patrol on Tuesday.

She was last seen wearing a cream-colored coat with pink/orange plaid, light-colored jeans, glasses, and a black backpack. She is 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 175 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Call 911 if she is seen, said the WSP.