Open in App
Collinsville, OK
See more from this location?
KRMG

Collinsville annouces winner of ‘The Cupid Shoot Window Decorating Contest’ trophy

By Abbie de Vera,

13 days ago

Cupid has struck the City of Collinsville in honor of Valentine’s Day. Businesses have decked out their storefront to celebrate the holiday of love.

There was also a competition for the best-looking storefront. The public has been judging the decorated stores through a phone app or through paper ballots that were dropped off at the Community Outreach Center on Main Street.

According to the City of Collinsville, 21 businesses participated in the heart-themed decor.

The winners were announced on Feb. 14.

The City of Collinsville’s Facebook page announced the winners today.

Allison Michell and the Caddy Corner Consignment & Boutique won The Cupid Shoot Window Decorating Contest Trophy when a representative for the city popped in for a Valentine’s Day delivery.

Caddy Corner received 154 votes out of 539.

It looks like cupid will be striking his arrow again next year in Collinsville with another Valentine’s Day window shop decorating contest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NGK5v_0knZz0cP00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PkWeE_0knZz0cP00
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
The Flaming Lips to perform in Tulsa this summer
Tulsa, OK11 hours ago
Tulsa Route 66 Commission hosting free Route 66 grants workshop
Tulsa, OK15 hours ago
Skiatook Police searching for person having mental health incident
Skiatook, OK18 hours ago
Family safe after lightning strike causes house fire in Skiatook
Skiatook, OK18 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy