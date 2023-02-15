Collinsville annouces winner of ‘The Cupid Shoot Window Decorating Contest’ trophy

Cupid has struck the City of Collinsville in honor of Valentine’s Day. Businesses have decked out their storefront to celebrate the holiday of love.

There was also a competition for the best-looking storefront. The public has been judging the decorated stores through a phone app or through paper ballots that were dropped off at the Community Outreach Center on Main Street.

According to the City of Collinsville, 21 businesses participated in the heart-themed decor.

The winners were announced on Feb. 14.

The City of Collinsville’s Facebook page announced the winners today.

Allison Michell and the Caddy Corner Consignment & Boutique won The Cupid Shoot Window Decorating Contest Trophy when a representative for the city popped in for a Valentine’s Day delivery.

Caddy Corner received 154 votes out of 539.

It looks like cupid will be striking his arrow again next year in Collinsville with another Valentine’s Day window shop decorating contest.