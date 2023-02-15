Open in App
Dekalb County, TN
See more from this location?
WKRN News 2

‘Disappeared without a trace’: Dekalb County man missing for over a year

By Nikki McGee,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47cNHw_0knZyBHM00

DEKALB COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s been more than a year since 29-year-old Matthew Braswell vanished while running from police, and his family fears he’s no longer alive.

“It’s heartbreaking, just to know that he just disappeared without a trace and no answers,” Matthew’s sister, Amy Braswell, said. “We just always were real close and if he was ever in trouble, I was always the first person he would call.”

90-year-old grandmother speaks for the first time about a murder that rocked Nashville and her family

On Dec. 17, 2021, officials say Matthew was seen in a Chevy Tahoe along with 26-year-old Danny Phillips. The Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office said the two were allegedly going through a man’s mailbox, and when the homeowner confronted them, they drove off.

But the men didn’t make it far, crashing into a tree line along Ponder Road. Phillips was captured, but even after ground, K-9 and air searches, still no sign of Matthew.

His sister says at this point, her pain has turned into grief.

“Maybe five months or so after he went missing, after I had my son and never heard anything from him, because then I just knew something was wrong,” Amy said.

Matthew had run-ins with the law before and struggled with addiction. But loved ones say he always let them know he was okay.

UNSOLVED TENNESSEE: Find more of the state’s cold cases, missing persons, and other mysteries

The family says they think the Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office could do more, including tracking down Matthew’s cell phone.

News 2 reached out to Sheriff Patrick Ray, asking to speak with him via phone or Zoom. In response, we received this statement:

“Matthew Braswell is still entered into the national crime information center as a missing person. We are still actively investigating this case and looking into all tips. If anyone has any information, please contact DeKalb County Central Dispatch at 615-215-3000.”

The family plans to hold a memorial for Matthew on March 4 at the Smithville Public Square at 3 p.m. to raise awareness of his case. The public is invited to attend.

Read today’s top stories on wkrn.com

“Just because he had a little bit of trouble in the past that doesn’t mean anything. He would give somebody the shirt off his back in a heartbeat. He was a great person and a brother, a son, an uncle, a father,” Amy said. “We need answers.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Tennessee State newsLocal Tennessee State
Emotional plea from parents of Middle TN teen athlete who lost both legs in collision
Saint Louis, MO21 hours ago
Graphic videos show inmate's pain as officers strap him down
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Smyrna teen athlete who lost legs after crash continues to receive nationwide support
Smyrna, TN17 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Suspect captured in Madison woman’s murder
Nashville, TN7 hours ago
Young man wanted for questioning in deadly single-vehicle crash
Nashville, TN17 hours ago
Nashville rape suspect arrested in Huntsville, Alabama
Huntsville, AL17 hours ago
Dogs recovered following Middle Tennessee police chase tested positive for cocaine
Mount Juliet, TN1 day ago
Police searching for man accused of robbing Madison Title Loans at knifepoint
Nashville, TN2 hours ago
Teen charged with making false bomb threat against Nashville church
Nashville, TN22 hours ago
Teen witnesses mother’s fatal shooting in Edgehill
Nashville, TN18 hours ago
Detectives seeking woman after Murfreesboro Hardee’s employee punched in face
Murfreesboro, TN55 minutes ago
Three arrested in Indiana facing theft charges in Hendersonville
Hendersonville, TN1 day ago
Kayaker on Percy Priest Lake found dead after extensive search
La Vergne, TN1 day ago
Video shows shots fired on Demonbreun Street
Nashville, TN16 hours ago
Nashville’s ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ fugitives: Week of Feb. 22
Nashville, TN23 hours ago
Missing kayaker recovered from Percy Priest Lake in La Vergne
La Vergne, TN1 day ago
Metro police searching for homicide suspect indicted in connection with November deadly shooting
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Search underway for Demonbreun Street shooting suspect
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Metro police: Woman shot, killed during ‘heated’ argument in parking lot
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Missing Westmoreland 8-year-old found safe
Westmoreland, TN3 days ago
Concerns raised over Antioch police raid
Nashville, TN2 days ago
‘Brazen’: Woman warns of Midtown attack
Nashville, TN1 day ago
‘She was literally stolen’: Family hopes Murfreesboro murder will help others
Murfreesboro, TN2 days ago
Woman Killed After Shooting at Auto Body Shop in Nashville
Nashville, TN1 day ago
'Momma died right in my arms': Woman killed by stray bullet
Nashville, TN2 days ago
2 flown to Nashville hospitals after serious crash in Clarksville
Clarksville, TN2 days ago
Man robbed, left on side of interstate after night on Broadway
Nashville, TN2 days ago
School community rallies around teen whose legs were amputated after crash
Smyrna, TN1 day ago
Metro Police investigating three overnight shootings across Nashville
Nashville, TN2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy