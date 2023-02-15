‘Disappeared without a trace’: Dekalb County man missing for over a year

DEKALB COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s been more than a year since 29-year-old Matthew Braswell vanished while running from police, and his family fears he’s no longer alive.

“It’s heartbreaking, just to know that he just disappeared without a trace and no answers,” Matthew’s sister, Amy Braswell, said. “We just always were real close and if he was ever in trouble, I was always the first person he would call.”

On Dec. 17, 2021, officials say Matthew was seen in a Chevy Tahoe along with 26-year-old Danny Phillips. The Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office said the two were allegedly going through a man’s mailbox, and when the homeowner confronted them, they drove off.

But the men didn’t make it far, crashing into a tree line along Ponder Road. Phillips was captured, but even after ground, K-9 and air searches, still no sign of Matthew.

His sister says at this point, her pain has turned into grief.

“Maybe five months or so after he went missing, after I had my son and never heard anything from him, because then I just knew something was wrong,” Amy said.

Matthew had run-ins with the law before and struggled with addiction. But loved ones say he always let them know he was okay.

The family says they think the Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office could do more, including tracking down Matthew’s cell phone.

News 2 reached out to Sheriff Patrick Ray, asking to speak with him via phone or Zoom. In response, we received this statement:

“Matthew Braswell is still entered into the national crime information center as a missing person. We are still actively investigating this case and looking into all tips. If anyone has any information, please contact DeKalb County Central Dispatch at 615-215-3000.”

The family plans to hold a memorial for Matthew on March 4 at the Smithville Public Square at 3 p.m. to raise awareness of his case. The public is invited to attend.

“Just because he had a little bit of trouble in the past that doesn’t mean anything. He would give somebody the shirt off his back in a heartbeat. He was a great person and a brother, a son, an uncle, a father,” Amy said. “We need answers.”

