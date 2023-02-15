Prime Video’s ‘Dead Ringers’ Unveils Premiere Date, First Look (TV News Roundup)

First-look images of “ Dead Ringers ,” an upcoming limited series from Prime Video , were revealed on Tuesday along with an official April 21 premiere date. All six episodes will be released at once on Prime Video and available for streaming in over 240 countries and territories.

The psychological thriller is a fresh take on director David Cronenberg’s 1988 film of the same name. “Dead Ringers” follows the complicated lives of twin gynecologists Elliot and Beverly Mantle, who perform ethically questionable procedures on infertile women.

Rachel Weisz , best known for her roles in 2018’s “The Favourite” and 2017’s “Disobedience,” will star as both Mantle siblings. The cast also includes Britne Oldford, Poppy Liu, Michael Chernus, Jennifer Ehle and Emily Meade.

Alice Birch, writer for shows like “Normal People” and “Succession,” serves as showrunner with a directing team that consists of Sean Durkin, Karyn Kusama, Karena Evans and Lauren Wolkstein.

See below for first-look images of “Dead Ringers.”

Dead Ringers. Rachel Weisz as Elliot and Beverly Mantle in Dead Ringers. Courtesy of Prime Video © Amazon Studios

Dead Ringers. Rachel Weisz as Elliot and Beverly Mantle in Dead Ringers. Courtesy of Prime Video © Amazon Studios

Dead Ringers. Rachel Weisz in Dead Ringers. Courtesy of Niko Tavernise/Prime Video © Amazon Studios

Dead Ringers. Rachel Weisz in Dead Ringers. Courtesy of Niko Tavernise/Prime Video © Amazon Studios

Dead Ringers. Rachel Weisz in Dead Ringers. Courtesy of Niko Tavernise/Prime Video © Amazon Studios

Dead Ringers. (L to R) Britne Oldford and Rachel Weisz in Dead Ringers. Courtesy of Niko Tavernise/Prime Video © Amazon Studios

Dead Ringers. Rachel Weisz in Dead Ringers. Courtesy of Niko Tavernise/Prime Video © Amazon Studios

Also in today’s TV news:

STREAMING

Pilot seasons of the U.K. and Australian versions of Peacock’s “The Traitors” will be available to viewers Feb. 15 on the streaming platform.

The premise of the reality competition series remains consistent across locations: a group of strangers come together to unravel a murder mystery. A handful of the contestants are “traitors” who infiltrate the game to cause chaos among innocent players and snag the jackpot for themselves. The series was created by IDTV and based on a Dutch series titled “De Verraders.”

The U.K. version of the show is a 12-part competition hosted by Claudia Winkleman with a grand prize of £120,000. The Australia version is hosted by Rodger Corser and features an increased group size of 24 players.

The U.S. iteration of “The Traitors” debuted on Peacock Jan. 12 with four-time Emmy nominee Alan Cumming as host. A reunion episode of “The Traitors” U.S. premieres Feb. 28 on Peacock.

EXECUTIVES

Adam Jordan, a seven-time Emmy-nominated producer and marketing executive, has accepted a new role as senior director of the Lollipop Theater Network.

In his position, Jordan will collaborate with Evelyn Iocolano, Lollipop’s co-founder and executive director, to ensure the continued flow of contemporary media into pediatric hospitals. The nonprofit debuts early screenings of anticipated films and TV shows to children suffering from chronic or terminal illness.

“The dynamic duo of Evelyn and Adam will help us bring Lollipop Theater Network to a whole other level,” said Chris Aronson, chairman of the board and president of domestic distribution at Paramount.

Jordan has served in various capacities at the organization since 2007, quickly rising in the ranks from board member to chairman while concurrently operating as a supervising producer at Access Hollywood. In the early 2000s, Jordan also worked as the executive director of national publicity at the Walt Disney Company, where he contributed to titles like “The Royal Tenenbaums,” “Monsters, Inc.,” “O Brother, Where Art Thou?,” “Unbreakable,” “Sweet Home Alabama” and more.