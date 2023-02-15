Downed construction crane plummets between two residences

UPDATE: Sgt. Robin Green with Lafayette Police Department says the crane is no longer on the house and is now upright awaiting removal.

Emergency units and local fire department assisted on the scene of a downed construction crane on Tuesday, February 14.

A source tells KATC that the incident took place around 4 p.m. that afternoon in the 100 block of Goldman Street in Lafayette.

KATC crew confirms that the operator of the crane was transported to a local hospital; no major injuries reported.

As more information becomes available, we will update it here.