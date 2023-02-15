Open in App
Harris County, TX
ABC13 Houston

Man sentenced to 20 years for shooting bystander who witnessed domestic dispute outside Kroger

13 days ago



A man will spend 20 years behind bars and faces a $10,000 fine after authorities say he shot a bystander during a domestic abuse incident with his then-girlfriend outside a grocery store, the Harris County District Attorney's Office announced on Tuesday.

Kendrick Green, 37, was convicted of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for shooting 33-year-old Joel Valdez on Aug. 6, 2021, at a Kroger located at 9125 W. Sam Houston Parkway.

The video above is from the original report: Innocent bystander shot outside NW Harris County Kroger

Authorities said Green was driving a Lexus SUV with a woman he had been dating for around a month when they argued because she wanted to be dropped off at her home, but he refused.

During the argument, officials said Green waved a gun, which frightened the woman. When they stopped at the Kroger, she allegedly ran into the store and hid in the women's restroom.

According to witnesses, Green started yelling at the woman from outside the store and then at a man who was loading groceries into his car.

SEE PREVIOUS STORY: New dad shot 6 times outside Kroger after witnessing domestic dispute

The man, later identified as Valdez, got back in his car and drove toward the front of the store after seeing Green following him, the DA's office said.

Green reportedly pulled up next to Valdez and began yelling at him again, this time firing at him. A total of eight shots were fired, hitting Valdez in his arms and torso at least five times and grazing his neck and skin, officials said.

Fortunately, Valdez survived and was able to testify in the trial.

ABC13 spoke to Valdez following the incident, who said he was lucky to be alive.

"As soon as I got shot and I was driving away, the only thing I could think of when I saw the blood pouring everywhere was my son and my wife," Valdez said in 2021.

Assistant District Attorney Winston Griner said Valdez had to spend months in recovery and had several surgeries due to the shooting.

RELATED: Suspect arrested in shooting that hurt innocent man outside NW Harris County Kroger
