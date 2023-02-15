Winter coat drive for Heartland Hope Mission breaks records thanks to you

When the Heartland Hope Mission's Warmth for Winter coat drive started this season, pastor Chelsea Salifou knew the need was great.

"We have seen the number of people that are requesting assistance with clothing and coats skyrocket," she said.

But the community's response was also great and now we have the numbers to prove it.

This year, Warmth for Winter collected more than 5,263 pieces of clothing including 1,691 coats.

Among the collection was a high number of children's coats, a big need this year.

"A lot of kids have to walk to school or they're waiting outside for the bus," she said. "Those kids' coats are really important."

She's happy so many gave, breaking records set last year, and Salifou is confident all the clothes will go to good use.

"This is going to go a long way in meeting the need for families right here locally that are working, but just don't have the extra funds to get their kids a coat," Salifou said.

