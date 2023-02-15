Open in App
Clawson, MI
See more from this location?
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

Clawson student killed at MSU remembered as 'model human being'

By Darren Cunningham, Adam Tabor,

13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Phe4C_0knZwAkj00

Alexandria Verner, affectionately known as Al or Alex, grew up in the Clawson Public Schools district. That's where she’s remembered as a difference maker.

According to Clawson schools, three vigils are planned in her honor. The first is Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. at Clawson Stadium.

“It’s people like Al that created the culture here that makes this a tremendous place," Superintendent Billy Shellenbarger told 7 Action News.

Shellenbarger said he received a text message at 5 a.m. that no one wants to receive. He learned Verner, a 2020 Clawson High School graduate, was one of the three people who died in the mass shooting Monday night at Michigan State University.

Shellenbarger said he followed the developments closely the night before, only to later learn the tragedy directly impacted the tight-knit community of Clawson.

"It’s sick that we had to deal with this and that Michigan State had to deal with this. It’s sick," he said.

Verner was a junior at Michigan State University with an interest forensic science.

At just 20 years old, she leaves behind an older brother and a younger sister. Also, her mom is an elementary school teacher in the district and her dad is a school board member.

"Their kids are kind and empathetic and strong and polite and you name it. And Al defined it," Shellenbarger described.

He remembers her as a well-rounded student and student-athlete.

“Her senior, I think she was the league MVP in volleyball, the league MVP in basketball. I think she was all-state in softball, phenomal student athlete," he explained.

But above all the accolades and her accomplishments, she’s remembered as a good person.

“Al walked that walk every day. She was the real deal when it came to being a model human being of character, integrity," Shellenbarger said.

The girls varsity basketball team, who played with Verner her senior year, had a game Tuesday night. However, they've chosen not to play.

The first of three vigils are scheduled for Tuesday at Clawson Stadium at 7:30 p.m. All are welcome.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local East Lansing, MI newsLocal East Lansing, MI
Doctor recalls working in the ER the night of the MSU shooting
East Lansing, MI3 days ago
Michigan State Police officer talks safety after mass shooting at MSU
East Lansing, MI1 day ago
Murray, Perkins cap Iowa's rally past Michigan St.
East Lansing, MI2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Metro community reacts to the death of longtime Channel 7 sportscaster Don Shane
Detroit, MI2 days ago
A Black History Month roundtable at WGPR
Detroit, MI19 hours ago
First Black-owned television station WGPR dates back 50 years in Detroit
Detroit, MI8 hours ago
'That was awesome': Jim Harbaugh helps Ann Arbor police officer move tree
Ann Arbor, MI4 days ago
Whitmer writes special tributes honoring those who responded to MSU shooting
East Lansing, MI4 days ago
Michiganders protest against the EPA bringing Ohio's toxic waste to Michigan
East Palestine, OH20 hours ago
WATCH: Jim Harbaugh helps clear road of fallen tree during ice storm
Ann Arbor, MI4 days ago
Governor Whitmer orders flags to return to full staff Monday
East Lansing, MI3 days ago
Missing teen girl last seen Saturday in Southfield found safe
Southfield, MI1 day ago
Michigan power crews work, California recovers after storms
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Local girl facing health challenges gets creative to help other kids
Ann Arbor, MI1 day ago
Siakam scores 29 points, Raptors edge Pistons, 95-91
Detroit, MI2 days ago
Comic Convention, Underground Railroad tour coming to metro Detroit this weekend
Detroit, MI5 days ago
Detroit police searching for missing 11-year-old girl
Detroit, MI4 days ago
Officials 'blindsided' by arrival of toxic waste from Ohio train derailment
East Palestine, OH3 days ago
Man gets 46-60 years for killing Detroit officer, 2nd man
Detroit, MI4 days ago
Detroit man charged for multiple window peeping incidents in Eastpointe, Warren
Detroit, MI5 days ago
Families in Oakland County search for ways to stay warm during power outage
Waterford Township, MI4 days ago
Ann Arbor hit with a 'hurricane of ice' as storm brings down wires, trees
Ann Arbor, MI4 days ago
Driver wanted in deadly hit-and-run now in custody after returning to U.S.
Oakland Charter Township, MI3 days ago
2 dead, 2 injured after early Sunday Morning shooting on Detroit's east side
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Gov. Whitmer hosts roundtable discussion on Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act
Ferndale, MI3 days ago
DTE customers who went 96+ hours without power to receive automatic $35 credit
Detroit, MI3 hours ago
After crash during ice storm, Sterling Heights police deliver DoorDash order
Sterling Heights, MI9 hours ago
DPD searching for suspect that fired shots at officers
Detroit, MI2 days ago
Motown Museum's grand reopening celebrated in Detroit
Detroit, MI5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy