Rosendale supports different bill to impeach Homeland Security Chief Mayorkas

Congressman Matt Rosendale talks about the need to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas (Photo via Matt Rosendale Official Twitter Account).

As U.S. Rep. Ryan Zinke signed onto legislation proposed by Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Texas, to impeach Homeland Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, absent from the list of 42 lawmakers as a cosponsor was Montana’s other Republican representative, Matt Rosendale, a vocal and frequent critic of the Biden administration’s migration policy.

However, staff members pointed out that Rosendale is one of the co-sponsors of another set of impeachment articles for Mayorkas, House Resolution 89 , which lists a similar set of concerns, complaints and grievances against the Homeland Security head.

House Resolution 89, sponsored by Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Arizona, is co-sponsored by Rosendale, and a list of other notable Republicans, including Rosendale’s cross-state partner, Zinke.

Nothing prohibits both men from signing on as sponsors to multiple, similar pieces of legislation. HR 89 was introduced Feb. 1, and both are listed a co-sponsors since its introduction on that date.

Other notable Republicans include some of the members of the Freedom Caucus: Reps. Lauren Boebert, R-Colorado; Matt Gaetz, R-Florida; Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia; Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, and Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Arizona.

“The Congressman chose to sign on to Rep. Biggs’ resolution to impeach Secretary Mayorkas because he believed it was a stronger condemnation of the Secretary’s failure to uphold his oath and his duty to defend our nation,” said Grace Davis, communications director for Rosendale.

“Rep. Rosendale supports impeaching Mayorkas because, as the resolution states, Mayorkas presided over a reckless abandonment of border security and immigration enforcement. Secretary Mayorkas continues to violate this oath by failing to maintain operational control of the border and releasing hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens into the interior of the United States.”

Fallon is also a co-sponsor of HR 89.

“As Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, Mayorkas has chosen not to enforce laws and policies put into place to prevent unlawful entries into the United States – leading to an increase in illegal aliens and narcotics entering communities across the country, including Montana,” Davis said.

Rosendale also signed onto legislation in the last session of Congress to impeach Mayorkas, but it languished because the house was controlled by the Democratic Party. Even if the impeachment process were to result in passage in the U.S. House, which is now narrowly controlled by the Republicans, it would have little hope of passing the Democratic-controlled U.S. Senate.

