Baseball Great David Ortiz’s Miami Mansion Hits the Market for $12.5 Million

By Abby Montanez,

13 days ago
While David Ortiz’s MLB career might be over, Big Papi is still taking big swings—the latest being the massive Miami manse he built.

The former Boston Red Sox slugger has hoisted his home in South Florida ’s Pinecrest neighborhood onto the market and for $12.5 million. According to records, the American League All-Star originally bought the one-acre lot back in 2016, the same year he announced his retirement. He then custom-built an uber-modern estate in 2019 and had it decked out with its own state-of-the-art movie theater, an elevator and, wait for it, a sports bar with enough space to mount nine TVs.

David “Big Papi” Ortiz is selling his Miami mansion for $12.5 million

Altogether, the spread measures a whopping 10,200 square feet and includes five bedrooms and eight bathrooms across two stories. Outdoors, you’ll find a sparkling swimming pool, a spa, shower and summer kitchen. The tropical grounds are also dotted with multiple fire pits that you can cozy up next to, a gazebo, lush greenery and a reflecting pool.

Internally, giant full-length windows and soaring high ceilings bring in a ton of extra sun making the whole space feel bright and airy. From the looks of it, it’s clear that the superstar athlete liked to entertain. There are two different living areas to kick back in, an expansive dining room, plus a great room. Naturally, the kitchen has plenty of space to prep for guests with dual refrigerators, a large center island and a walk-in pantry.

The primary suite has a hidden TV that drops down from the ceiling

Of course, the primary suite is as impressive as the rest of the property, if not more, outfitted with its own sitting area, spa bath, soaking tub and 16-foot shower. Considering there was nowhere to put the TV that wouldn’t interrupt the views, Big Papi decided to install a hidden screen that unfolds straight from the ceiling instead. Pretty clever, huh?

Michael Martinez with ONE Sotheby’s International Realty holds the listing.

Click here to see all the photos of 9505 SW 63 Court.

