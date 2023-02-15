Barbara Boxer reminisces on trailblazing legacy with Sen. Feinstein

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – Following California Senator Dianne Feinstein's announcement that she will not run for another term in 2024, former Senator Barbara Boxer says she's not surprised, but she is nostalgic.

Boxer served alongside Feinstein for 24 of the 30 years that Feinstein has been in the Senate. "Senator Feinstein and I made history as the first two women ever elected from one state in the Union and it was quite a run in 1992," Boxer told KCBS Radio's State of California . "Fate threw us together, we're very different in terms of our style and personality and sometimes we disagreed on things, but we really knew when it came to California we were joined at the hip."

As two trailblazers for women in Congress, Boxer and Feinstein watched as the atmosphere changed overtime. "When we got to the Senate — we were sworn in in 1993 — they called it the year of the woman and both of us were laughing because, yes we tripled our numbers, but went from two to six, so there were 94 men and six women," Boxer explained.

Boxer said she and Feinstein had a lot on their shoulders. They had to prove that women could get along and do the hard work. For the future of the congressional seat, Boxer believes it is up to the people of California to decide who inspires them.

