Mike Pereira on James Bradberry hold: 'I immediately thought it was a good call'

Even with James Bradberry's admission that the late flag which helped the Chiefs late in the 4th quarter of Sunday's game was the correct call, it hasn't stopped everyone from weighing in on the play. Troy Aikman said he 'personally didn't like the call ,' and J uJu Smith-Schuster made some Twitter jokes about it. While some say it was too big of a moment for that type of call, Mike Pereira, the Lead Rules Analyst for Fox Sports, joined 610's The Drive on Thursday to explain and defend the decision.

"From my perspective – I'm in the broadcast booth, and I have a hawkeye video system in front of me, so I have 16 different camera angles that I can play back immediately. And when the play happened, I saw who threw it, so therefore I know who that official was responsible for. So I ran back the live shot, and you can actually see Bradberry grab the jersey, tug the jersey. I think JuJu had him beat. He could have clearly gotten away and maybe scored a touchdown. At least caught a pass and made a first down. So I immediately thought it was a good call."

You can listen to Pereira's entire interview in the embedded player below: