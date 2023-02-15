Open in App
California State
See more from this location?
KGET

Biden pays tribute to Feinstein: ‘One of the very best’ senators I ever served with

By Jared Gans,

13 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C1eAQ_0knZrO0G00

President Biden paid tribute to Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) on Tuesday following her announcement that she will not run for reelection in 2024, calling her “one of the very best” senators he has worked with.

Biden said in a statement that he knew he wanted Feinstein to serve on the Senate Judiciary Committee while he was serving as chairman of the panel because of her “proven track record of standing up for people’s rights and fighting to make their lives better.”

“I’ve served with more U.S. Senators than just about anyone. I can honestly say that Dianne Feinstein is one of the very best. I look forward to continuing to work with her as she serves out her term,” he said.

Feinstein announced in a statement earlier on Tuesday that she would finish the rest of her term set to end in 2025 but would not seek reelection to a sixth full term in the Senate. She has served since winning a special election in 1992, becoming one of California’s first two female senators.

Biden said Feinstein was a leader in securing the passage of the 1994 assault weapons ban, which prohibited the use of certain semiautomatic weapons. He said she is a “passionate defender” of people’s civil liberties, has played a key role in crafting national security policies that have kept the country safe and has worked to protect the environment.

“Often the only woman in the room, she was determined to lift America up, and through her intellect, empathy, character, and drive, to make this country everything it could be,” he said.

Biden was elected as the junior senator from Delaware in 1972. He represented the state in the upper chamber until 2009.

Feinstein has served as the chairwoman of the Senate Intelligence and Rules committees during her time in the body.

Feinstein’s announcement came after two House Democrats already declared their candidacies to succeed her.

Reps. Katie Porter (D-Calif.) and Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) both announced that they are running for the seat last month. Rep. Barbara Lee is reportedly expected to announce her candidacy by the end of the month.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local California State newsLocal California State
Woman killed by suspected drunken driver in Hwy 65 crash identified
Bakersfield, CA12 hours ago
Erin Brockovich warns residents of East Palestine at town hall: ‘This is going to be a long game’
East Palestine, OH2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Mary Trump Accuses Her Own Uncle Donald of Giving Out ‘Poisoned Water’ At Train Disaster Site — He Didn’t Tho
East Palestine, OH2 days ago
Man ejected, killed in rollover crash identified
Bakersfield, CA11 hours ago
‘I know what I was doing was wrong:’ School counselor admitted inappropriately touching teen, reports say
Bakersfield, CA11 hours ago
Virginia mother, daughter plead guilty to stealing over $170K in Social Security retirement funds
Shipman, VA1 day ago
Alleged drunken driver hit speeds of 113 mph: warrant
Mojave, CA16 hours ago
I-5 reopened as of Sunday afternoon but slick roads remain: CHP
Bakersfield, CA2 days ago
Timeline of the Ohio train derailment response: From EPA’s initial response to Buttigieg visit
East Palestine, OH2 days ago
Hearing postponed for accused killer of 10-year-old girl
Arvin, CA14 hours ago
Stockdale Highway to face evening closure
Bakersfield, CA2 days ago
Jurors to decide final fate of David Keith Rogers
Arvin, CA1 day ago
Taft man stabbed, killed identified by coroner
Taft, CA11 hours ago
Padres slugger Machado draws first-ever MLB pitch clock violation: ‘Going into the record books’
San Diego, CA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy