‘Sister Wives’ Star Christine Brown Reveals New Boyfriend & ‘Love Of My Life’ After Kody Split

Image Credit: TLC

A bright future and a new man! Christine Brown took to Instagram on Valentine’s Day to reveal who her new boyfriend is — two years after her split from Kody Brown. “I finally found the love of my life, David,” she captioned a sweet selfie next to David Woolley (per TooFab). “The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took its first breath. He’s wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa. I never dreamed I could find a love like this.” The Sister Wives personality completed the post with hashtags including #blessed and #soulmate. She also took to stories to share a clip as the duo drove in a car, with David calling her his “queen” and a glowing Christine thanking her fans for all their support.

Christine, 50, previously took to Instagram to share the news that she was dating somebody “exclusively” — but stopped short of revealing who he is. “I just have to tell you — I am dating someone exclusively!” she said in an Instagram story on Feb. 7. “He’s wonderful and romantic and so kind and everything I’ve been looking for. He’s incredible with [my daughter] Truely. He’s absolutely a dream come true. I am so excited to show you guys pictures and everything in a little bit. Right now, I’m just keeping him to myself, though, and I will let you guys know a little more information later. But ah, I’m so excited.”

A year after her split from Kody, in October of 2022, she admitted she was “casually” dating. But at the time, she didn’t seem to be ready to full move on. “I’m not in the mood for any kind of a serious relationship, so one or two dates per person is all I’m gonna allow right now,” she told Us Weekly at the time. Clearly, the right guy came along and changed all that.

Christine left the famous clan back in November of 2021, after a 25-year union with Kody and his multiple wives. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.” They share six children.