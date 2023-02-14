Owens plans roughly $32 million renovation project

Owens Community College officials are anticipating a nearly $32 million project to move its School of Nursing and Health Professions program under one roof.

Last week, trustees agreed to move forward with a plan to move the nursing and health profession programs to the now-vacant library building and the connected audio-visual classroom center. If all goes according to plan, construction will begin at the end of June and be complete by the fall of 2024 at the Perrysburg Township campus.

Jeff Ganues, Owens’ chief financial officer and vice president of business affairs, said the former library building became open after the library was moved back to College Hall as part of a $3.2 million renovation project.

He said that freed up space now allows Owens to better align its nursing and health programs by moving them to one centralized location. The move is also anticipated to provide additional space and bring in 115 new students.

“We’re just incredibly excited because, as you can imagine, this is huge for the college,” he said Tuesday. “That's up to a $32 million investment for our largest school, our health programs.

“And this allows us to address some deferred maintenance issues because our buildings just keep getting older,” he added. “And so I think this is just an opportunity to potentially right-size Owens in the direction our campus needs to go.”

Owens has 21 buildings on its Toledo area campus, with its various programs scattered throughout, he said. For example, he said the health programs are scattered throughout Heritage Hall and Bicentennial Hall. As part of the project, $2.6 million will go to furniture, fixtures, and other classroom instruments as well as $2.1 million in new lab equipment.

Cathy Ford, Owens’ dean of the School of Nursing and Health Professions, said the project will allow for all 11 associate degree programs to have new lab space, state-of-the-art classrooms, study spaces, and collaboration areas. But most importantly, she said, moving all of the programs under one roof will allow for greater collaboration among the students.

“The reason that that's so important is because this is [where] students will work together and learn from each other, and they'll really gain an appreciation of what everyone does as part of the health care team,” she said. “And this leads to what in the health care environment they refer to as interprofessional practice.”

“The reason that that is so significant is because when health care is provided in this manner, those patient outcomes improve,” she added.

She said that Owens wants “to make certain that our students are getting the education that is applicable in the health care setting where those patients then get the very best of care.”

Mr. Ganues said plans have been in the works for the roughly $32 million project since 2018. He presented the findings of his facilities study in February, 2020. But soon after those plans to move forward were put on hold. That was in part because of the pandemic, as well as the departure of Steve Robinson as Owens president, an announcement made in May of that year.

Trustees opted to wait until school president Dione Somerville took the helm, about a year later, and evaluate the plan, which she supported, Mr. Ganues said.

In the coming months, she plans to unveil her first strategic plan for the college, which could include further projects in the coming years, he added.

“We're working on it, and I hope that we’ll be able to finalize it this spring,” Mr. Ganues said. “That really may dictate where things are moving next.”