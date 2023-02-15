Snow melting in KELOLAND

We had temperatures in the 30s and 40s in eastern KELOLAND for the last 10 days. This has led to melting the snow.

Plenty of locations started the month with more than a foot of snow on the ground. Sioux Falls started February with 18 inches of snow on the ground. Mitchell had 16. Winner was measuring 19 inches of snow. Yankton had the most, starting the month at 2 feet of snow on the ground.

Two weeks into the month a lot of the snow is gone. As of the 13th, Sioux Falls was down to 11 inches of snow. Mitchell was also down to 11. Winner had 10 inches of snow. And Yankton, the most snowmelt, was down to 13 inches.

Yankton has lost a foot of snow in two weeks. There is more snow in the forecast the next couple days, but those numbers are staying minimal. We’ll have above freezing temperatures this weekend to melt more snow.

The rain we had earlier today helped accelerate the snowmelt in eastern South Dakota.

