New watermaster selected for ECBID Othello district

OTHELLO — Kyle Carlson has been selected as the Othello watermaster for the East Columbia Basin Irrigation District. Carlson will replace current watermaster Rod Barker, who is retiring March 31.

“I’d like to thank Rod for his years of service to the district and wish him well,” wrote Craig Simpson, ECBID secretary-manager, in a press release. “We’re thrilled to promote Kyle Carlson to the Othello watermaster position.”

District officials also announced that Joel De La Torre has been hired as the ditchrider for Othello 523, and Wyatt Ivey has been hired for the ditchrider’s job in Othello 522. Jonathan Quezada has been hired as a district construction worker.

“Our team has continued to grow and evolve as we remain focused on providing reliable and sustainable irrigation water for our landowners,” Simpson wrote. “I am confident that these new team members will enhance our ability to do so.”