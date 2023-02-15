Moses Lake to host water seminar

MOSES LAKE — Moses Lake Municipal Services Director Kirk Holmes will be speaking on the subject of water at the Moses Lake Museum and Art Center on Thursday, March 9, at 6 p.m., according to a city press release.

Holmes is speaking as part of the Museum’s Save Water, Save Moses series, and is scheduled to discuss how much water the city has, where it comes from, how it has been used and how it will have to be used differently in the future, according to the press release.

Admission is free, and all ages are welcome, though seating in the Moses Lake Civic Center Auditorium at 401 S. Balsam St. is limited to 200, the press release said.