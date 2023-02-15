Open in App
Sullivan County, IN
See more from this location?
WTWO/WAWV

100 Women Who Care provide new membership options

By Sky ChristianAshley Zukokas,

13 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wpyee_0knZlsOw00

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — 100 Women Who Care, a program sponsored by The Wabash Valley Community Foundation, is opening up more opportunities for residents in the area to get involved.

Working to continue their philanthropic efforts, members of the 100 Women Who Care commit to donating 500 per year of their membership. The first $100 donated goes to the Sullivan County Community Foundation which works to serve community members in need while the remaining $400 goes to support four member-selected non-profits throughout the rest of the year at $100 per donation.

Susie’s Place Child Advocacy Center announces expansion

100 Women Who Care has now opened up two new membership options along with the original $500 opt-in to help encourage more membership.

  • Student Membership : $100 Membership ($20 endowment | $20 donation per quarter)

Starting in 2016 with a group of 100 women who wanted to give back to their local community, the program grew and has chapters all across the country. In Sullivan County, the 100 Women Who Care has raised nearly 184,000 in grants and 179,000 in endowed funds for various charities and non-profit organizations in the Wabash Valley.

Their next meeting will be at the Sullivan Elks Club, on Feb. 15 at 5:30 p.m.

To learn more about the 100 Women Who Care in Sullivan County, visit their website for more information.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Society of Trash Baggers hold first meeting
Terre Haute, IN2 days ago
‘Chilifest’ fundraiser returns for first time since 2020
Terre Haute, IN1 day ago
Local family hosts ceremony on anniversary of TH lynching
Terre Haute, IN1 day ago
Recovery Cafe reflects on 1 year of connection
Terre Haute, IN3 days ago
NextHome Real Estate opens doors in Terre Haute
Terre Haute, IN10 hours ago
Local organizations partner for first-ever Black Business Expo
Terre Haute, IN2 days ago
‘Rowing challenge’ raises funds for boathouse in Vigo County
Terre Haute, IN2 days ago
Vincennes awarded 2 grants totaling $200,000
Vincennes, IN3 days ago
St. Patrick’s Day Riley fundraiser returns for 2nd year
Terre Haute, IN10 hours ago
Story of the first African-American teacher in Clinton, IN
Clinton, IN3 days ago
Sullivan FFA students enjoy annual tractor ride
Sullivan, IN3 days ago
Polar Plunge helps raise thousands for Special Olympics athletes
Terre Haute, IN2 days ago
TH wastewater plant inspected by IDEM
Terre Haute, IN9 hours ago
High winds cause power outages throughout Wabash Valley
Terre Haute, IN12 hours ago
Sunday Terre Haute fire displaces resident, dog
Terre Haute, IN1 day ago
G2H: TH North 54, Evansville North 43
Terre Haute, IN3 days ago
‘High-strength’ wastewater accidentally discharged in TH
Terre Haute, IN3 days ago
G2H: Bloomfield 47, Barr-Reeve 39
Bloomfield, IN3 days ago
G2H: North Central 62, Owen Valley 47
Spencer, IN3 days ago
G2H: Linton 75, Evansville Central 55
Evansville, IN3 days ago
Update: Wabash Avenue reopened
Terre Haute, IN18 hours ago
Man arrested on child molestation charges
Vincennes, IN1 day ago
G2H: Evansville Memorial 62, Washington 59
Washington, IN3 days ago
G2H: Casey-Westfield 52, Meridian 46
Westfield, IL3 days ago
UPDATE: Greenup, IL lifts boil water order
Greenup, IL1 day ago
Sycamores fall to Missouri State on Senior Day
Terre Haute, IN1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy