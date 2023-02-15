100 Women Who Care provide new membership options

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — 100 Women Who Care, a program sponsored by The Wabash Valley Community Foundation, is opening up more opportunities for residents in the area to get involved.

Working to continue their philanthropic efforts, members of the 100 Women Who Care commit to donating 500 per year of their membership. The first $100 donated goes to the Sullivan County Community Foundation which works to serve community members in need while the remaining $400 goes to support four member-selected non-profits throughout the rest of the year at $100 per donation.

100 Women Who Care has now opened up two new membership options along with the original $500 opt-in to help encourage more membership.

Student Membership : $100 Membership ($20 endowment | $20 donation per quarter) 9th grade – 25 years of age – student ID required at the first meeting Student Membership sign-up form

40 and Under Membership: $250 membership ($50 endowment | $50 per quarter) 40 and Under Membership sign-up form

Starting in 2016 with a group of 100 women who wanted to give back to their local community, the program grew and has chapters all across the country. In Sullivan County, the 100 Women Who Care has raised nearly 184,000 in grants and 179,000 in endowed funds for various charities and non-profit organizations in the Wabash Valley.

Their next meeting will be at the Sullivan Elks Club, on Feb. 15 at 5:30 p.m.

To learn more about the 100 Women Who Care in Sullivan County, visit their website for more information.

