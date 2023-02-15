Columbus police: Teen can’t remember where, when she was shot last year

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) – Columbus police are investigating after a teenager reported getting shot in the leg last summer, but said she can’t remember exactly where or when it happened.

According to police, officers responded on Monday to a call at a local hospital for a 14-year-old who told hospital staff she had been shot sometime in 2022. The girl told police she was in the area of Cleveland Avenue and East Hudson Street when she was shot once in the leg while inside a home. She told police she remembers the house, but not its address.

The girl said she couldn’t remember what month she was shot, but her mother said it may have been June.

The girl did not seek medical treatment at the time; instead, someone at the home at the time of the shooting removed the bullet, police said.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-4141.

