Open in App
Columbus, OH
See more from this location?
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus police: Teen can’t remember where, when she was shot last year

By Daniel Griffin,

13 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WA1RO_0knZkaVd00

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) – Columbus police are investigating after a teenager reported getting shot in the leg last summer, but said she can’t remember exactly where or when it happened.

According to police, officers responded on Monday to a call at a local hospital for a 14-year-old who told hospital staff she had been shot sometime in 2022. The girl told police she was in the area of Cleveland Avenue and East Hudson Street when she was shot once in the leg while inside a home. She told police she remembers the house, but not its address.

Woman charged with aggravated vehicular assault in crash injuring Ohio trooper

The girl said she couldn’t remember what month she was shot, but her mother said it may have been June.

The girl did not seek medical treatment at the time; instead, someone at the home at the time of the shooting removed the bullet, police said.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-4141.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Columbus, OH newsLocal Columbus, OH
Columbus police looking for ‘habitual shoplifter’ after store theft
Columbus, OH11 hours ago
Columbus police hit robbery suspect with cruiser
Columbus, OH4 hours ago
Teenager in serious condition after being shot in east Columbus
Columbus, OH19 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
$500,000 bond set for woman charged with injuring Ohio trooper in I-71 crash
Columbus, OH10 hours ago
Child, 11, hospitalized after west Columbus shooting
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Search for attempted abduction suspect in Pike County
Columbus, OH20 hours ago
Reward offered in south Columbus fatal shooting
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Two dead at a Morrow County gas station shooting
Columbus, OH19 hours ago
Pennsylvania man dies in Union County crash
Marysville, OH12 hours ago
Columbus City Council authorizes $440,000 settlement in alleged excessive force case
Columbus, OH3 hours ago
One hospitalized after driving away from police, crashing in the south Hilltop
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Former nurse sentenced in death of Lewis Center nursing home resident
Lewis Center, OH14 hours ago
Columbus man sentenced in online-romance, money-laundering scam
Columbus, OH14 hours ago
Anti-violence summit aims to drive down crime, murder rates in Columbus
Columbus, OH2 days ago
Work from home hurting Columbus restaurants
Columbus, OH6 hours ago
Man found with stolen gun on Columbus school property, police say
Columbus, OH3 days ago
Suspected drugs found in car, pants after Ross County traffic stop
Chillicothe, OH12 hours ago
Hilliard to relocate wild turkeys
Columbus, OH1 day ago
BCI investigating fatal shooting involving Pickaway County sheriff’s deputy
Circleville, OH2 days ago
Weather Alert Day: Severe storms cross central Ohio
Columbus, OH9 hours ago
Tornado Watch issued in Central Ohio until 6 p.m.
Columbus, OH12 hours ago
More than 30 officers with Columbus Division of Police promoted
Columbus, OH3 days ago
Delaware County Sheriff Russ Martin announces retirement
Columbus, OH11 hours ago
Newark High School closes due to fire
Newark, OH1 day ago
Metro Parks wraps up winter hike program at Blacklick Woods
Columbus, OH1 day ago
Halle’s Home gives families dealing with cancer a place to be together
Columbus, OH9 hours ago
AEP restores power to more than 15,000 customers
Columbus, OH8 hours ago
Anti-violence summit seeks to save Columbus’ youth
Columbus, OH2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy