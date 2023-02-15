Bronny James among 13 selections for 2023 Nike Hoop Summit

No. 1 national recruit Isaiah Collier and Bronny James headline USA Basketball’s 13-man roster for the 2023 Nike Hoop Summit.

Collier, James and company will battle the World Team on Saturday, April 8, at Moda Center in Portland.

Rounding out Team USA’s roster for the 24th Nike Hoop Summit are Omaha Biliew (Iowa State), Blake Buchanan (Virginia), Eric Dailey Jr. (Oklahoma State), Justin Edwards (Kentucky), Ron Holland (Texas), Jared McCain (Duke), Jackson Shelstad (Oregon), Sean Stewart (Duke), Dajuan Wagner Jr. (Kentucky), Ja’Kobe Walter (Baylor) and Cody Williams (Colorado).

Collier, the top-rated player in the 247Sports class of 2023 composite rankings, has signed with USC. James, the son of LeBron James, is uncommitted.

It will be a return trip to Oregon for Holland and James, who participated in December’s Les Schwab Invitational . Both faced off against Shelstad, who led the hometown West Linn Lions to victories over James’ Sierra Canyon and Holland’s Duncanville en route to the tournament title .

Buchanan, James, Shelstad and Williams will be making their first USA Basketball appearance. Dailey Jr. and McCain helped the U18 National Team win gold at the FIBA Americas U18 Championships last year. Holland, Stewart and Wagner were all members of the U17 National Team that placed first at the 2022 World Cup.

For the first time, the Nike Hoop Summit is also putting on a women’s game.

Team USA’s roster will feature Sunaja Agara (Stanford), Kamorea Arnold (UConn), Madison Booker (Texas), Zoe Brooks (NC State), Breya Cunningham (Arizona), Aalyah Del Rosario (LSU), Jadyn Donovan (Duke), Hannah Hidalgo (Notre Dame), Ashlynn Shade (UConn), Juju Watkins (USC), Jada Williams (Arizona), Mikaylah Williams (LSU) and Sahara Williams (Oklahoma).

The men’s and women’s world teams will include some of the top 19-and-under international players. The world rosters will be announced at a later date.