Mama June star Pumpkin, 23, is selling ‘parenting tips’ to fans for $15 each after ‘suffering major financial problems’

MAMA June star Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird has begun to sell "parenting tips" to her fans for $15 each.

The TV personality offered the paid service along with several others on her Fanbasis account.

Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Efird has begun to sell parenting tips to fans for $15 Credit: We TV/YouTube

Pumpkin, pictured here with sisters Jessica Shannon and Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompon, offered the service through an online marketplace Credit: Instagram/Pumpkin

Lauryn, 23, promoted the online marketplace on her Instagram Stories Tuesday, asking her followers to follow the link to "snag" a special Valentine's Day "deal."

The TLC star offered a variety of "digital experiences" on her fan page, from a "personalized video message" for $30 to an "Instagram follow-back" for $15.

But one service that stood out from the others, also priced at $15, was the "parenting advice" the mother-of-four selling to her fans.

In its description, Lauryn explained: "Tell me about your parenting issues or struggles and I'll give you my best advice on how to handle your specific situations through messages."

Other experiences available for booking is a TikTok duet priced at $50 and a FaceTime "meet and greet" with the From Not to Hot star for $250.

Pumpkin was recently criticized online after asking for money on TikTok.

The reality TV star hopped on the trend after she saw another user get $4,000 for McDonald's McChicken sandwiches.

In the video, she's wearing a sparkly black see-through top with a black bra and tight black pants.

She paired her black outfit with white sparkly western-style boots and a denim jacket with white sparkly fringe on the back.

Pumpkin is shown spinning around in her fancy jacket in the lobby of a hotel with shiny marble floors.

Text over the recording read: "Y'all know that trend where that girl got 4k for McChickens?

"Well, if 750 of y'all sent $10, me and Josh could buy this minivan we need for our kids."

'MORE BEGGING'

The video was reposted on a Mama June dedicated Reddit board where fans were critical of Pumpkin asking for more money from her fans and followers.

Someone wrote: "If they have the money to set aside to keep getting large tattoo pieces then they can find the ability to set aside money for a van."

Another critic said: "They make this much from the show. First off, quit begging. Second, birth control. Third, you likely make this much from TikTok, to begin with."

A third person chimed in: "Yet they’re constantly getting tattoos, smoking weed, vaping, etc…"

It can be confirmed that Pumpkin recently got a massive tattoo of a tiger and flowers. The sleeve covers her entire right arm, and it's still not finished.

CASH GRAB

Pumpkin and her younger sister Honey Boo Boo, also known as Alana Thompson, have asked fans to send money several times in the last year.

Citing money troubles, Pumpkin asked fans to send cash for her husband's birthday last summer.

The 23-year-old shared a screenshot of her husband's cash app on her Instagram Stories and insinuated fans should send money.

She wrote: "Today's @official_josh_efird birthday. For the ones who've asked to send him stuff. Here's his cash app."

Then, Alana, 17, began asking fans to pay $50 for a personalized video on Cameo, an app where fans can purchase videos from celebrities.

On social media, the Here Comes Honey Boo Boo alum wrote: "Book my Cameo! For anything you guys need. You will most definitely not be disappointed!"

She has also raised money by asking fans to spend about $25 on her meet-and-greet tour.

Only a month after that, Pumpkin revealed the previously mentioned tattoo.

RELATIONSHIP UPDATE

Mama June gave fans a rare update on her relationship with her daughters after months of drama after she revealed that she was back in touch with Pumpkin.

The TV star revealed that she is currently in Georgia to celebrate Pumpkin's upcoming 23rd birthday ahead of the big day next week.

The 43-year-old said in a video on TikTok: "I have grown to know who I am mentally and emotionally and it has helped me with my relationship with my girls.

"We're actually in Georgia now celebrating Pumpkin's birthday because I won't be in town on her birthday next week."

June added that she was planning to see her daughters more regularly.

"I love that and we're trying to do that once a week," the TLC star personality said.

She also talked about leaving behind her "bad habits" by surrounding herself with people who "match her energy."

June has had a strained relationship with her four daughters for quite some time.

Lauryn was previously criticized for 'begging' for money from her fans on TikTok Credit: TikTok / Pumpkin

Mama June recently gave an update on her relationship with her estranged daughter Lauryn Credit: WE TV