New Dodgers Pitcher Noah Syndergaard Turns to Vin Scully on Twitter

Anything with the great Vin Scully is a sure way to win the hearts of Dodgers fans.

Big leaguers joining new teams take note. If you want to endear yourself to your new fanbase before ever setting foot on the field, consider what new Dodgers pitcher Noah Syndergaard did.

Find a team icon and change your profile picture on social media to that icon.

On Monday, Syndergaard revealed his new profile pic on Twitter to be none other than the late, great Vin Scully.

Scully was the play-by-play man for the Dodgers for 67 years, coming from the boroughs of Brooklyn to Los Angeles when the team moved ahead of the 1958 season.

Syndergaard's decision plays well with his recent comments about it always being a dream of his to be a Dodger.

“I mean it was kinda a no brainer to me, I mean to me this has been my dream to play for the Dodgers since I first stepped foot onto this field in 2015. Even as the opposition being able to step foot this field and feel the energy from the crowd and the fans. It’s awesome I can’t wait to be on the field and wear this jersey in front of you guys.”

Thor will still need to solidify his endearment by the fans with his play on the field, but this certainly earns the veteran hurler some early brownie points.