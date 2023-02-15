Open in App
Kansas City, KS
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Kansas City Star

Parking options for the Chiefs parade: What to know about lots, passes & shuttles

By Joseph Hernandez,

13 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3alv0R_0knZhBkD00

The Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory parade and rally starts Wednesday at noon. It’s expected to be crowded all day, so plan to get there early.

Parking restrictions are already in effect and will run until Wednesday evening . The streets running east and west through Grand Boulevard are now closed between Walnut and McGee streets from the Berkley Riverfront on the north to Pershing Road on the south.

Vehicles can cross at 7th Street and Admiral Boulevard, 13th Street, Truman Road and 18th Street until 9 a.m. on Wednesday, when the streets will close for the parade.

If your car is parked in one of these restricted areas, or if you’re parking on the interstate on Wednesday, officials say your car will be towed and relocated.

If your vehicle has been relocated, you need to call 816-513-0688 for the location.

Where to park

All street parking around the parade route is first-come, first-served, so be prepared to leave early on Wednesday.

As for parking lots, Union Station and Crown Center are all selling parking passes for the parade for between $30-45. The National WWI Museum sold out of their passes on Tuesday.

Other city-owned parking lots are taking reservations now. Sign up for your spot here at these lots that aren’t sold out as of late Tuesday afternoon:

  • Arts District by The Kauffman Center for $44

  • West Bottoms for $11

You can park at these places and ride the shuttle to the parade:

  • Worlds of Fun: 4545 Worlds of Fun Ave. Pick-up and drop-off for the parade takes place at Truman Road and Lydia Avenue after the parade.

  • HyVee Arena: 1800 Genessee St. Pick-up and drop-off happens at 18th Street and Troost Avenue for the parade.

  • Swope Park: 6800 Zoo Drive: You will get dropped off before the parade and picked up after at 31st Street and Gillham Road.

  • Oak Park Mall: 11149 W. 95th St., Overland Park, The shuttle will pick you up and drop you off after the parade at 25th Street and Southwest Boulevard.

  • 47th and State Metrocenter: 4601 State Ave., Kansas City, Kansas. The shuttle will pick you up and drop you off at 31st Street and Gillham Road for the parade.

Fans can get parade updates from the city by signing up for text notifications from AlertKC. Text KCPARADE to 888-777, or check out the city’s parade website .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=273UM1_0knZhBkD00
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Kansas City, MO newsLocal Kansas City, MO
Facing ongoing resident opposition, city council may act on potential south KC landfill
Kansas City, MO19 hours ago
‘Front door to a community.’ Buttigieg, Lucas, others celebrate KCI terminal opening
Kansas City, MO11 hours ago
What’s a haboob? Meterologists explain why cars around Kansas City are covered in dust
Kansas City, MO7 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Trash, trees, police & pools: What to know about Kansas City’s budget, how to weigh in
Kansas City, MO3 days ago
Your essential guide to KCI Airport’s new terminal: Parking, food, security, plus a map
Kansas City, MO3 days ago
‘These boards are really beautiful’: Charcuterie franchise opens in Kansas City
Kansas City, MO14 hours ago
‘Major milestone’ as donors pledge millions for downtown park atop KC’s Interstate 670
Kansas City, MO3 days ago
Exhibits honoring Kansas City’s Black queer history popping up at local shops this week
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
They endured days without heat at a KC apartment complex. Now they’re being kicked out
Kansas City, MO3 days ago
Thunderstorms and strong winds could hit Kansas City area overnight Sunday
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
‘We deserve to stay here’: Rally organized for Kansas City renters facing displacement
Kansas City, MO4 hours ago
Weather service, police warn of dangerous roads with freezing rain in Kansas City metro
Kansas City, MO3 days ago
‘Making some change’: Candidates for city council vie for KC Tenants endorsement in forum
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
New homesites, models add to Overland Park lifestyle community’s rich legacy
Overland Park, KS2 days ago
Kansas City police investigate after body was found in wooded area near Missouri River
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Two Tom French Olathe communities now open weekends
Olathe, KS2 days ago
Elderly woman critically injured in hit-and-run while crossing the street in Kansas City
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
‘Railroads have just had too much power,’ Buttigieg says in KC after Ohio train disaster
Kansas City, MO9 hours ago
Winter weather advisory warns of icy roads during rush hour Friday in Kansas City area
Kansas City, MO3 days ago
Wind advisory issued in Kansas City; power outages possible, says weather service
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
KC church billed thousands for water it says it didn’t use. Now its pantry is struggling
Kansas City, MO3 days ago
‘He never moved on’: New book reveals untold account of Kansas City skywalks disaster
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Heavy rains, thunderstorms to close out what will be a warm weekend in Kansas City
Kansas City, MO3 days ago
The new KCI terminal is going green. Here are 5 ways it’s working toward sustainability
Kansas City, MO10 hours ago
With only Virginia license, Clay Chastain can’t vote for himself for Kansas City mayor
Kansas City, MO3 days ago
BBQ. Brazilian cheese bread. Pizza. Here’s what’s on the menu at the new KCI terminal
Kansas City, MO3 days ago
Archway Homes: Selling your house “As Is” never felt so good
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Unexplained death cuts short the life of Kansas City musician with hopes for the future
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Want to own a prison? Well good news — this one is for sale in Missouri. Check it out
Harrisonville, MO2 days ago
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to visit new KC airport, future Panasonic plant
Kansas City, KS1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy