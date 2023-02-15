Parking options for the Chiefs parade: What to know about lots, passes & shuttles

The Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory parade and rally starts Wednesday at noon. It’s expected to be crowded all day, so plan to get there early.

Parking restrictions are already in effect and will run until Wednesday evening . The streets running east and west through Grand Boulevard are now closed between Walnut and McGee streets from the Berkley Riverfront on the north to Pershing Road on the south.

Vehicles can cross at 7th Street and Admiral Boulevard, 13th Street, Truman Road and 18th Street until 9 a.m. on Wednesday, when the streets will close for the parade.

If your car is parked in one of these restricted areas, or if you’re parking on the interstate on Wednesday, officials say your car will be towed and relocated.

If your vehicle has been relocated, you need to call 816-513-0688 for the location.

Where to park

All street parking around the parade route is first-come, first-served, so be prepared to leave early on Wednesday.

As for parking lots, Union Station and Crown Center are all selling parking passes for the parade for between $30-45. The National WWI Museum sold out of their passes on Tuesday.

Other city-owned parking lots are taking reservations now. Sign up for your spot here at these lots that aren’t sold out as of late Tuesday afternoon:

Arts District by The Kauffman Center for $44

West Bottoms for $11

You can park at these places and ride the shuttle to the parade:

Worlds of Fun: 4545 Worlds of Fun Ave. Pick-up and drop-off for the parade takes place at Truman Road and Lydia Avenue after the parade.

HyVee Arena: 1800 Genessee St. Pick-up and drop-off happens at 18th Street and Troost Avenue for the parade.

Swope Park: 6800 Zoo Drive: You will get dropped off before the parade and picked up after at 31st Street and Gillham Road.

Oak Park Mall: 11149 W. 95th St., Overland Park, The shuttle will pick you up and drop you off after the parade at 25th Street and Southwest Boulevard.

47th and State Metrocenter: 4601 State Ave., Kansas City, Kansas. The shuttle will pick you up and drop you off at 31st Street and Gillham Road for the parade.

Fans can get parade updates from the city by signing up for text notifications from AlertKC. Text KCPARADE to 888-777, or check out the city’s parade website .