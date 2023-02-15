Open in App
Albuquerque, NM
See more from this location?
KRQE News 13

Alleged victim takes the stand on day two of former APD officer’s rape trial

By Ariana Kraft,

13 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SYTVw_0knZgysL00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The trial continues for the now-former APD officer accused of raping a Sunport worker in an airport closet while on duty. On Tuesday, the accuser was on the stand and the defense tried to undermine her story.

While the prosecution argued Johnny Garcia forced himself on the woman, his defense lawyer tried to paint a picture of a consensual encounter. The jury watched surveillance video from last February of Garcia and a Sunport worker walking into an airport closet. She says Garcia told her to come into the dark room to look at something.

New Mexico man acquitted in 2010 rape case

The Sunport worker who was 19 at the time, said in court she liked the attention from a police officer twice her age. But she claims he then made sexual advances before forcing her to perform oral sex on him. Garcia claims what happened in the airport closet was purely consensual. The defense asked the alleged victim about texts she sent to a co-worker who knew the two had been in a closet together. Defense attorney Nicole Moss said, “You don’t say, ‘I was sexually assaulted?’” The woman said no.

In redirect, prosecutor Crystal Cabrido asked her why she didn’t leave that closet. The alleged victim told the court, “I tried and he wouldn’t let me and I felt like he had a lot more power over me than I had control of myself.”

Man convicted of raping two family members sentenced to 225 years

During her testimony, the woman told the jury she felt bad for Garcia’s wife and that she felt naïve. There’s no word yet if Garcia will take the stand. Garcia resigned from the Albuquerque Police Department after he was charged. He’s been in jail since his arrest.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New Mexico State newsLocal New Mexico State
Man accused in fatal crash staying behind bars until trial
Albuquerque, NM12 hours ago
Man takes plea deal after deadly Border Patrol crash
Albuquerque, NM2 hours ago
State Supreme Court rules on juvenile amenability
Albuquerque, NM10 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Jury finds three men guilty of murdering Albuquerque teens
Albuquerque, NM11 hours ago
DA plans to re-file charges against man accused of firing gun in Walmart
Santa Fe, NM2 days ago
New Mexico Man sentenced to 20 years for robbing mail carriers
Albuquerque, NM3 days ago
Family of Albuquerque mom killed by drunk driver speaks out
Albuquerque, NM3 days ago
Victims identified in North Valley neighborhood alleged murder-suicide
Albuquerque, NM5 hours ago
Info sought in December burglary of Carlsbad Pizza Hut
Carlsbad, NM5 hours ago
Albuquerque Iron Man sculpture toppled in downtown car crash
Albuquerque, NM9 hours ago
New Mexico students hand out fentanyl detecting test strips
Albuquerque, NM11 hours ago
Appeals heard against Albuquerque sanctioned homeless camp
Albuquerque, NM5 hours ago
I-25 Los Lunas on-ramp toward Belen closed this week
Los Lunas, NM2 hours ago
Residents file appeal over future North Valley car wash
Albuquerque, NM2 hours ago
Westbound I-40 closed near Route 66 Casino due to crash
Albuquerque, NM14 hours ago
Camper stolen from Peralta home
Peralta, NM3 days ago
KRQE Newsfeed: Later start time, Calling it quits, More wind, Worldwide competitor, New state smell
Albuquerque, NM17 hours ago
‘Dilbert’ removed from New Mexico papers following controversy
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
Where were the strongest wind gusts in New Mexico on February 26?
Albuquerque, NM7 hours ago
Legislation could change time New Mexico high schoolers go to school
Albuquerque, NM17 hours ago
Albuquerque Sunport awarded millions in federal funding
Albuquerque, NM13 hours ago
Osuna closed near 4th Street for construction
Albuquerque, NM8 hours ago
Winds up to 75mph cause damage across Albuquerque
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
Lane closures on Rio Bravo while crews work on bridge
Albuquerque, NM11 hours ago
Health alert issued due to blowing dust in Albuquerque
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
PNM restores power across Albuquerque following high winds
Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
Volunteers plant 100 trees in Albuquerque neighborhood
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago
Santa Fe couple moves to Ukraine to offer help
Santa Fe, NM3 days ago
Maintenance issues make North Valley Academy go remote
Los Ranchos De Albuquerque, NM1 day ago
Habitat for Humanity building unique home for first time homeowners
Albuquerque, NM2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy