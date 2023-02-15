Open in App
Sioux City, IA
See more from this location?
KCAU 9 News

Local quartet surprises Siouxlanders on Valentine’s Day

By Nikolas Wilson,

13 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y6MOc_0knZgPB200

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Assorted Parts Quartet has been around more than 40 years, spreading joy through music.

With a lovely melody, a flower and some chocolate, they surprised nearly a dozen people on Valentine’s Day this year. Nancy Mullally was one of them.

Sioux City CSD school board unanimously approve superintendent contract for Dr. Rod Earleywine

“I’ve known one of their founders for a number of years working with them with the Action Club and this was truly truly a surprise, my first Valentine’s wish of the day,” she said.

The quartet is part of the Siouxland Discovery Chorus, and members have performed since 1978. They sang for Tami Daane at Perry Creek Elementary School.

Daane said she enjoyed the performance so much that she decided to share a second performance with her class.

“I loved it. My husband was in barbershop when we first met, and it was really fun because I pushed in my first grade classroom, so they all got to come down and hear them and they were so excited,” she said. “They loved it.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Af90s_0knZgPB200

Paul Roberts has been a member of the Assorted Parts Quartet for 32 years. The group performs on a variety of holidays, but Roberts said Valentine’s Day is especially a unique opportunity to spread love and joy.

“Valentine’s Day is special because it’s a holiday, not like a major holiday, so it sneaks up on you,” he said. “So ,it just makes it that much more impressionable because people don’t expect it.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Iowa State newsLocal Iowa State
12th Annual Bunnies and Buddies returns to Siouxland
Sioux City, IA4 hours ago
Winnebago Tribe celebrates culture with the Last Bear Moon Powwow
Sloan, IA1 day ago
Doobie Brothers headed to Sioux City, Des Moines this summer
Sioux City, IA12 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Stray of the Day: Meet Lionel
Sioux City, IA3 days ago
Bandits bully Tri-State 60-9 in season premiere win
Sioux City, IA2 days ago
SportsZone Top 5 Plays of the Week (2-26-23)
Sioux City, IA1 day ago
X’s pitcher Matt Pobereyko passes away at 31 years old
Sioux City, IA1 day ago
South Sioux City Council discuss Freedom Park improvements
South Sioux City, NE2 hours ago
Sioux City Transit changing three routes
Sioux City, IA3 days ago
Hearing delayed for woman charged with murder in Laurel quadruple homicide
Laurel, NE15 hours ago
Court documents reveal further details about deadly Sioux City stabbing
Sioux City, IA15 hours ago
Sioux City City Council votes new 10-year contract for waste collection
Sioux City, IA3 hours ago
60-year-old woman killed in Lincoln County crash
Harrisburg, SD13 hours ago
1 person hospitalized, another arrested following stabbing on 11th Street
Sioux City, IA3 days ago
Sioux City CSD asks court to strike portions of Gausman Lawsuit
Sioux City, IA3 days ago
Siouxland high school boys basketball substate/district final highlights and scores (2-27-23)
Sioux City, IA1 hour ago
Man dies, child rescued after shooting in Sergeant Bluff, officials confirm
Sergeant Bluff, IA2 days ago
‘Did everything he could’: Sheriff commends child’s bravery during fatal Sergeant Bluff shooting
Sergeant Bluff, IA1 day ago
Standoff in Lyons ends with arrest of man, Nebraska State Patrol say
Lyons, NE13 hours ago
Defense for woman charged in connection to Laurel quadruple homicide asks court to dismiss charges
Laurel, NE3 days ago
16-year-old arrested as suspect in Le Mars armed robbery, police say
Le Mars, IA15 hours ago
Iowa legislative passed bill to lower property tax bills
Marcus, IA3 hours ago
Sioux City officials reveal fatal stabbing suspect, victim’s identities
Sioux City, IA2 days ago
UPDATE: Le Mars armed robbery suspect taken into custody, police say
Le Mars, IA1 day ago
Authorities investigating shots fired in Sergeant Bluff
Sergeant Bluff, IA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy