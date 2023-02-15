Open in App
Cape Coral, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Temporary FEMA housing could be coming to city-owned land in Cape Coral

By Claire Lavezzorio,

13 days ago
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Temporary FEMA housing could be coming to city-owned land along Cultural Park Boulevard in Cape Coral.

Seven parcels just north of City Hall could be the future home for travel trailers and manufactured housing to help Hurricane Ian victims. The land is at the corner of SE 6th Ct. and SE 9th Terrace. FEMA still needs to inspect the land before making a final decision, according to a spokesperson.

This land could help up to 15 qualifying families, according to FEMA.

Mark Minnella lives right next to the empty lots. He received help from FEMA after the storm and said he supports the proposal.

“I have no objections to them. People need help,” said Minnella.

Kim Beemster, who also lives nearby, said he has some concerns.

“Number one… where’s the water supply going to come for these trailers. Number two… where is the waste going to go to…?” Beemster said.

Cape Coral City Council will discuss this at their meeting Wednesday.

