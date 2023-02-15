Stolen trucks used in other thefts found in Pueblo County

(PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo.) — Detectives and deputies with the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) recovered multiple stolen vehicles from a property near Avondale on Monday night, Feb. 13.

According to a press release from PCSO, late Monday night, Special Investigation Detectives and Patrol Deputies executed a search warrant on a property in eastern Pueblo County, near the Town of Avondale, and recovered multiple stolen vehicles.

PCSO said deputies discovered the vehicles on a property in the 52000 block of U.S. Highway 50 East as part of an ongoing investigation. After being granted the search warrant, the stolen vehicles were found inside and surrounding an outbuilding on the property.

Detectives recovered two trucks, a bulldozer, four trailers, and a motorcycle. The two trucks, bulldozer, and motorcycle were all reported stolen, PCSO said, and the vehicle identification numbers (VIN) had been removed from the trailers.

PCSO added that an enclosed trailer that was recovered contained items belonging to a Colorado Springs church, and the trailer was also reported stolen.

Courtesy: Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office

Detectives also seized another pickup truck and box truck, and PCSO said the pickup truck was identified as being involved in the theft of a trailer and heavy machinery in Cañon City. The box truck was with another trailer that had been reported stolen in the same Cañon City incident.

PCSO said the investigation is ongoing, though no arrests have been made. Anyone with information regarding any of these stolen vehicles or incidents should contact PCSO at (719) 583-6250 and reference #4193.

To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (7867), or go online to PuebloCrimeStoppers.com.

