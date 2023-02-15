Billions expected in 2024 revenue projections for South Dakota

PIERRE — Rep. Mike Derby, R-Rapid City, whipped out his crystal ball Tuesday in the Joint Appropriations Committe,e when two state agencies presented their updated 2024 revenue estimates for South Dakota that will help the Legislature set its priorities for the state budget.

But Derby's crystal ball couldn't tell the future yet on where two tax cut proposals fit into the budget.

Because of growing wages, increased personal income and rising inflation, the state is awash in ongoing revenue funds, according to the Legislative Research Council and the Bureau of Finance and Management. The two bodies remain split on whether federal stimulus dollars are making an impact on the revenue picture though.

The updated figures for the 2024 fiscal year, which are presented in mid-February after the initial figures are set in December during the Governor's annual budget address, show the state can anticipate tens of millions of dollars extra in revenue from what was forecasted in December.

However, according to the finance bureau, the state will see a revenue shortfall of 4% if the tax cut on food passes the Legislature. The LRC could not provide a predicted shortfall.

What kind of ongoing revenue is being predicted?

The finance bureau forecasted the 2024 revenue projections will be $2.22 billion of ongoing state funds, up nearly $20 million from the Gov. Kristi Noem's budget address in December.

That budget recommendation includes the 4% reduction in revenue from the sales and use tax, if the Legislature approves a bill that would cut the state sales tax on groceries. That revenue projection is estimated to be $1.41 million from sales and use tax revenue.

Without the tax cut, the overall projected revenue on sales and use tax is $1.59 million.

On the other hand, the LRC predicted a 2024 projection of $2.43 billion in revenue, up nearly $137 million from Noem's recommended budget.

The Joint Appropriations Committee will take both projections into mind when crafting the state budget that will be voted on by the entire 105 legislative body. However, members of the committee urged caution when it came to revenue projections and future costs the state could incur.

"The increased cost of Medicaid which will start impacting the state in 2026, and 2027 will add dramatically to the budget needs of the state," Sen. Jim Bolin, R-Canton, said.

Ongoing stimulus dollars leave BFM and LRC split

The two fiscal predicting bodies could not come to a consensus on how much federal stimulus dollars left over from the COVID-19 pandemic were playing a part in the state's rosy revenue projections.

The LRC said because of ongoing projects financed with dollars from the American Recuse Plan Act (ARPA), the state could continue to see high revenue growth in sales tax and construction excise tax collection as more developments, such as a $600 million project to improve aging water and sewer systems in the state and the B-21 bomber project at Ellsworth Air Force base in Box Elder, get off the ground.

"A lot of those dollars have not gone out the door in terms of having not been spent yet," said Jeff Mehlhaff, a fiscal analysis for the LRC,. "They've been obligated, yes. You as the legislature obligated them, but those dollars are not circulating in our economy."

During Tuesday evening's revenue projection subcommittee, Derby said he was confident in the LRC projection on the construction excise tax.

"The money's there. The free market will get these jobs done," he said, adding that eventually the construction projects will end, but he was confident that the revenue would continue to come in at least for one more fiscal year.

Mehlhaff said more than $1 billion from the ARPA projects would start to go into the state economy during the next 24 months.

But the finance bureau did not reference the stimulus dollars in their presentation much. Speaking about personal income, which the office uses as an indicator on sales tax revenue, Derek Johnson said the stimulus payments given to the people in 2020 and 2021 were counted as personal income by the state during those years.

Draft revenues projections total $2.38 billion for FY 2024

Tuesday night, the revenue projection subcommittee adopted a draft revenue projection made up of recommendations from the LRC and finance bureau, as well as the committee's own recommendations.

For example, the sales and use tax revenue projection adopted by the committee was $1.56 billion, about a 5% growth rate. The revenue projection was a compromise between Rep. Chris Karr, R-Sioux Falls, and Sen. Jean Hunhoff, R-Yankton. While Karr favored the higher LRC projection, Hunhoff was a bit more hesitant.

"I'm looking long term," she said. "We're gonna get through this next coming year and there may be some dollars left over... It's those next two years when those federal dollars are gone and all this other money is not there. Then, how are we going to deal?"

Hunhoff referenced the late 2000s budget cuts in the Rounds and Daugaard administrations.

"I lived through the 10% budget cut ,and I don't want to have anybody have to do that again, because that is not an experience you want to have," she said.

The contractor's excise tax was determined to be $195 million.

The Joint Appropriations Committee will vote on the draft recommended revenues Wednesday.

Now what about my tax cuts?

Derby's crystal ball couldn't predict which tax cuts, whether that be on food or on property, will pass.

Debate on those bills will start within days.