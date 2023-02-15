Illegal weed shop across from City Hall fined $50K, worker arrested

An unlicensed Big Apple weed shop was slapped with a staggering $50,000 in fines and one of its workers was arrested the same day The Post revealed the store was brazenly operating across from City Hall.

New York City Sheriff Anthony Miranda confirmed to The Post on Tuesday that Jungle Boys at 253 Broadway was fined the tens of thousands of dollars after the agency conducted inspections at the pot shop Saturday. Additionally, one person there was arrested for allegedly selling weed to a minor, Miranda said.

The Post reported Saturday morning that Jungle Boys was raking in business out of the landmarked Broadway building that houses some of the mayor’s staff and a myriad of city agencies.

The business was closed Sunday and again Tuesday when The Post swung by. Its front counter was cleared out, though most of the shelves were still stocked with goodies, and a surveillance camera inside was working.

Jungle Boys pot store illegally operates across from City Hall. James Messerschmidt for NY Post

A man stands outside of the darkened Jungle Boys store Tuesday. William Farrington

Mail was also not picked up as of Tuesday evening.

It’s unclear if the business had closed down permanently. Attempts to reach a property manager were unsuccessful Tuesday.

Miranda said the shop would be placed back on the department’s list for re-inspection.

Unlicensed weed shops have been able to stay in business because the state never put in place strict enforcement rules for the future retail market when marijuana was legalized in 2021, critics have complained.

The shop was fined after inspections occurred Saturday. J.C. Rice

Jungle Boys is not affiliated with the well-known cannabis dispensary with the same name that operates lawfully out of Los Angeles.

The New York City shop has offered a wide array of marijuana products to smoke or eat, in addition to bongs that cost $100.