Michigan State shooting victim Alexandria Verner was all-state athlete, leader

Alexandria Verner’s tight-knit hometown began grieving the loss of a community pillar described as “the best of us” Tuesday, a day after her life was cut short by a gunman at Michigan State University.

Known for her athletic prowess, leadership and academic abilities, Verner, 20, “embodied everything that as a parent you would want your daughter to embody,” said Clawson Public Schools superintendent Billy Shellenbarger, who the Verner family authorized to speak on their behalf. “High character, kindness, a giver, so well-mannered, always smiling. ...

“She defined what being a phenomenal human being was all about,” he said. “Adults looked up to her because of it — I looked up to her.”

Verner was an all-state softball player, and league-MVP in basketball and volleyball her senior year of high school, Shellenbarger said. She was also in the National Honor Society and student leadership council — selected as a “culture builder” who could set a good example, Shellenbarger said.

Verner was the product of what Shellenbarger described as an upstanding family with deep roots in Clawson, a town of approximately 11,000. Her mother, Nancy, teaches elementary school in the district and her father, Ted, is the school board’s treasurer, Shellenbarger said.

Tributes poured in on social media. Facebook users connected to the town replaced their profile pictures with an image of the school district’s Trojan mascot opposite Michigan State’s Spartan. One former classmate, Tristen Perry, remembered Verner as the “good girl” who kept “everyone in check” when “they were doing stupid stuff.”

“It’s so hard to imagine (you’re) not out there making the world a better place right now,” Perry said on Facebook. “Al was always the best of us.”

Verner seemed to have had an outsize impact even on those who didn’t know her well, said Shellenbarger.

“There are … girls’ basketball players today who were freshman when Al was a senior who are devastated," he said.

Shellenbarger coached Verner as a kindergartner in youth basketball and later watched her collect a diploma as her high school principal. Though she had collegiate-level athletic talent, Shellenbarger said Verner opted to focus on academics in college, studying forensics.

She was, he said, a “20-year-old who was following her dream at the school of her dreams.”

