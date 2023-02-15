Open in App
Clawson, MI
See more from this location?
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan State shooting victim Alexandria Verner was all-state athlete, leader

By Violet Ikonomova, Detroit Free Press,

13 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=437UmS_0knZea0Z00

Alexandria Verner’s tight-knit hometown began grieving the loss of a community pillar described as “the best of us” Tuesday, a day after her life was cut short by a gunman at Michigan State University.

Known for her athletic prowess, leadership and academic abilities, Verner, 20, “embodied everything that as a parent you would want your daughter to embody,” said Clawson Public Schools superintendent Billy Shellenbarger, who the Verner family authorized to speak on their behalf.  “High character, kindness, a giver, so well-mannered, always smiling. ...

“She defined what being a phenomenal human being was all about,” he said. “Adults looked up to her because of it — I looked up to her.”

Verner was an all-state softball player, and league-MVP in basketball and volleyball her senior year of high school, Shellenbarger said. She was also in the National Honor Society and student leadership council — selected as a “culture builder” who could set a good example, Shellenbarger said.

Verner was the product of what Shellenbarger described as an upstanding family with deep roots in Clawson, a town of approximately 11,000. Her mother, Nancy, teaches elementary school in the district and her father, Ted, is the school board’s treasurer, Shellenbarger said.

Tributes poured in on social media. Facebook users connected to the town replaced their profile pictures with an image of the school district’s Trojan mascot opposite Michigan State’s Spartan. One former classmate, Tristen Perry, remembered Verner as the “good girl” who kept “everyone in check” when “they were doing stupid stuff.”

“It’s so hard to imagine (you’re) not out there making the world a better place right now,” Perry said on Facebook. “Al was always the best of us.”

More: Michigan State shooting victim Arielle Anderson wanted to become a doctor

More: Michigan State shooting victim Brian Fraser remembered as a leader in community

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dOgU9_0knZea0Z00

Verner seemed to have had an outsize impact even on those who didn’t know her well, said Shellenbarger.

“There are … girls’ basketball players today who were freshman when Al was a senior who are devastated," he said.

Shellenbarger coached Verner as a kindergartner in youth basketball and later watched her collect a diploma as her high school principal. Though she had collegiate-level athletic talent, Shellenbarger said Verner opted to focus on academics in college, studying forensics.

She was, he said, a “20-year-old who was following her dream at the school of her dreams.”

Contact Violet Ikonomova: vikonomova@freepress.com.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State shooting victim Alexandria Verner was all-state athlete, leader

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local East Lansing, MI newsLocal East Lansing, MI
How Michigan universities are changing security, campus protocols after MSU tragedy
East Lansing, MI14 hours ago
2023 Big Ten hockey tournament: Here's who Michigan hockey and Michigan State will face
East Lansing, MI2 days ago
Michigan State basketball loses to Iowa in OT, 112-106: Game thread replay
Iowa City, IA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
UDM's Antoine Davis wins second straight Horizon League Player of Year award
Detroit, MI10 hours ago
2023 Horizon League basketball tournaments: Here's who OU, UDM men and women will face
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Michigan wins 87-79 in OT over Wisconsin: Game thread replay
Ann Arbor, MI1 day ago
This 94-year-old highly educated Detroiter remains turned on by serving his community
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Lowell dominates Goodrich in Division 2 team wrestling final for 10th consecutive title
Lowell, MI2 days ago
Randy Wimbley to depart Fox 2 Detroit
Detroit, MI2 days ago
Man accused in slaying of former WWJ anchor Jim Matthews to stand trial
New Baltimore, MI12 hours ago
DIA tops the list of best art museums per USA Today survey
Detroit, MI8 hours ago
Best in dining: Metro Detroit's top 10 restaurants, pop-ups, cocktail bars
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Avalon reopens in new spot Wednesday with bargain on its signature cookies
Detroit, MI8 hours ago
Detroit content creator was set for medical career when 1 YouTube video changed everything
Detroit, MI16 hours ago
2 killed, 2 injured in shooting on Detroit's east side
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Monday's weather forecast: Winter's not done, expect more freezing rain, sleet and wind
Detroit, MI16 hours ago
Soup dumplings, the KungFu Bros way: A recipe from best new restaurant No. 2
Westland, MI2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy