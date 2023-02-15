Open in App
Boston, MA
See more from this location?
FastBreak on FanNation

Celtics And Bucks Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar,

13 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zKtS4_0knZeYBz00

The Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

On Tuesday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Boston Celtics in Wisconsin.

For the game, both teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Celtics have ruled out Al Horford, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, Danilo Gallinari and Jayson Tatum.

Meanwhile, Grant Williams, Robert Williams and Malcolm Brogdon are all available.

As for the Bucks, they have ruled out Bobby Portis and Jae Crowder.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Pat Connaughton are both available.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40Evuv_0knZeYBz00
NBA's official injury report

The starting lineups for both teams have been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Celtics list starters as White, Hauser, Grant Williams, Muscala, Griffin on Tuesday."

Underdog NBA: " Lineup alert: Bucks will start Holiday, Allen, Connaughton, Giannis, Lopez on Tuesday."

The Celtics enter the night as the best team in the NBA with a 41-16 record in 57 games.

They are in the middle of a four-game winning streak and are 6-4 in their last ten games.

On the road, the Celtics are an outstanding 18-9 in the 27 games they have played outside of Boston.

Meanwhile, the Bucks are the hottest team in the NBA, coming into the evening on a ten-game winning streak.

They are 37-19 in 56 games, which has them as the second seed in the east (1.5 games behind the Celtics for first).

At home, the Bucks are an incredible 23-5 in the 28 games they have hosted in Wisconsin.

During the 2022 NBA Playoffs, the Celtics beat the Bucks in the second round (the series went to seven games).

More on the Boston Celtics can be read here

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Wisconsin State newsLocal Wisconsin State
Kevin Durant's Injury Status For Suns-Bucks Game
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
BREAKING: Giannis Antetokounmpo's Final Injury Status For Suns-Bucks Game
Milwaukee, WI1 day ago
Suns And Bucks Injury Reports
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Andrew Wiggins' Status For Warriors-Timberwolves Game
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
Russell Westbrook Sat At The End Of The Bench And Didn't Participate In Huddles Or Bench Cheering With The Clippers, Says Skip Bayless
Los Angeles, CA20 hours ago
Kevin Durant's 3-Word Tweet About Damian Lillard Is Going Viral
Portland, OR14 hours ago
BREAKING: Anthony Davis Makes NBA History On Sunday
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Steph Curry's Tweet To Klay Thompson Is Going Viral
San Francisco, CA2 days ago
Timberwolves Injury Report Against The Warriors
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
LeBron James Shares Update On Foot Injury Following Lakers-Mavericks Game On Sunday
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Former 6th Overall Pick Reportedly Signing With NBA Team
Houston, TX17 hours ago
Ben Simmons' Injury Status For Nets-Hawks Game
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Tyler Herro's Injury Status For Heat-76ers Game
Miami, FL16 hours ago
Atlanta Hawks Make 2 Roster Moves On Monday
Atlanta, GA14 hours ago
Anthony Davis' Injury Status For Lakers Game On Sunday
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Kevin Durant Is 7 Assists Away From NBA History
Phoenix, AZ12 hours ago
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Injury Status For Kings-Thunder Game
Oklahoma City, OK1 day ago
Kevin Love's Final Injury Status For Heat-Hornets Game
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Kristaps Porzingis' Injury Status For Wizards-Bulls Game
Washington, DC1 day ago
Draymond Green's Final Injury Status For Warriors-Timberwolves Game
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
Celtics And 76ers Injury Reports
Boston, MA2 days ago
Fred VanVleet's Status For Raptors-Pistons Game
Detroit, MI2 days ago
Toronto Raptors Make 2 Roster Moves Before Sunday's Game
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
De'Aaron Fox's Viral Quote After The Kings Beat The Clippers
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Jarred Vanderbilt's Viral Tweet After The Lakers Big Win
Los Angeles, CA13 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy