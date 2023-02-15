Celtics And Bucks Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups

The Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

On Tuesday evening, the Milwaukee Bucks are hosting the Boston Celtics in Wisconsin.

For the game, both teams have finalized their injury reports and starting lineups.

The Celtics have ruled out Al Horford, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, Danilo Gallinari and Jayson Tatum.

Meanwhile, Grant Williams, Robert Williams and Malcolm Brogdon are all available.

As for the Bucks, they have ruled out Bobby Portis and Jae Crowder.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Pat Connaughton are both available.

NBA's official injury report

The starting lineups for both teams have been relayed by Underdog NBA.

Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Celtics list starters as White, Hauser, Grant Williams, Muscala, Griffin on Tuesday."

Underdog NBA: " Lineup alert: Bucks will start Holiday, Allen, Connaughton, Giannis, Lopez on Tuesday."

The Celtics enter the night as the best team in the NBA with a 41-16 record in 57 games.

They are in the middle of a four-game winning streak and are 6-4 in their last ten games.

On the road, the Celtics are an outstanding 18-9 in the 27 games they have played outside of Boston.

Meanwhile, the Bucks are the hottest team in the NBA, coming into the evening on a ten-game winning streak.

They are 37-19 in 56 games, which has them as the second seed in the east (1.5 games behind the Celtics for first).

At home, the Bucks are an incredible 23-5 in the 28 games they have hosted in Wisconsin.

During the 2022 NBA Playoffs, the Celtics beat the Bucks in the second round (the series went to seven games).