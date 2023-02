The Philadelphia Phillies have been given less than favorable odds to win the National League East during the 2023 MLB season.

The Philadelphia Phillies are entering MLB Spring Training and the 2023 MLB season with high hopes. Coming off of a World Series appearance, in which they lost in six games to the Houston Astros, they are gunning for it all.

President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski's trade marked aggressiveness shown through this winter when he upgraded the lineup and defense with the acquisition of superstar shortstop Trea Turner. He then went to solidify the rotation by signing former New York Mets standout starter Taijuan Walker. Finally, he upgraded the bullpen by adding Craig Kimbrel and Matt Strahm in free agency while making a trade for vaunted closer Gregory Soto.

Still, after all of the additions, OddsChecker has given the Phillies +310 odds, or a 24-percent chance to win the National League East. That is behind both the Mets and the Atlanta Braves .

Philadelphia, ever the underdog, will once again enter the season as distinct dark horses to win the division.

It's a position they relish.

