Greg Heiar fired as NMSU Aggies basketball coach amid athlete hazing investigation

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.

LAS CRUCES ― On Tuesday New Mexico State University announced Greg Heiar was fired as the men's basketball coach.

There will be a press conference on Wednesday at 10 a.m., where Chancellor Dan Arvizu and Director of Athletics Mario Moccia will provide further details.

"Earlier today, I made the decision to terminate men’s basketball coach Greg Heiar. Director of Athletics Mario Moccia informed him of my decision this afternoon. This comes after learning of hazing allegations involving student-athletes on our men’s basketball team," Arvizu said in a statement. "As I’ve stated previously, hazing has no place on our campus, and those found responsible will be held accountable for their actions. I am committed to the safety and well-being of all members of our campus community, as well as to the integrity of our university."

Arvizu added that further staffing decisions will, "be made after additional investigations are concluded."

Heiar was less than a year into the head coach job, his first at a Division I school.

Tuesday's announcement came four days after the Aggies were pulled off a road trip and Heiar and his coaching staff were placed on paid administrative leave following allegations of hazing among Aggies players.

According to police documents, at least three players assaulted a teammate. The incident was reported to New Mexico State University Police Department on Feb. 10 and made public on Sunday.

"Through an expansive review and full investigation, we will work to ensure we fully understand what happened here, and that those found responsible are held accountable. We will also ensure that support systems are in place to prevent this from happening again."

Minutes after the hazing details were made public, Chancellor Dan Arvizu announced that the remainder of the season was cancelled.

It was the second scandal in the team's losing season to attract national attention. The first occurred on Nov. 19 in Albuquerque when Aggies player Mike Peake took a gun to Albuquerque the day before the Aggies were slated to play rival University of New Mexico. Peake left the team hotel to meet a 17-year-old girl, who police alleged conspired with three other UNM students to attack Peake on the UNM campus. The attack turned into a shootout with Peake shooting and killing UNM student Brandon Travis.

Heiar was hired on March 28, 2022 for a base salary of $300,000 per season through 2027.

The contract included a number of monetary incentives, including the recent $2,500 bonus earned for the team's Nov. 30, 2022, victory over UTEP. The contract also included monetary incentives for increasing fan attendance to Aggie games, and improving student athlete academics.

