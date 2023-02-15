Open in App
Texarkana, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Texarkana police looking for man wanted for aggravated robbery, obstruction/retaliation

By C. Miranda,

13 days ago

TEXARKANA, Texas ( KETK ) – Texarkana police are looking for a man, who is wanted for aggravated robbery and obstruction/retaliation.

Authorities said on Tuesday they are searching for 30-year-old Liljuan Lawrence. He is suspected of carrying out an armed robbery on another man in July at a local apartment complex, according to police. There is also a second suspect.

The victim was shot as well as Lawrence and the other suspect in a gunfight that reportedly broke out at an apartment. Lawrence had serious injuries, went to the hospital and was later released.

Police were not told of Lawrence being released, and they were not able to serve a warrant to him. Law enforcement have been trying to locate Lawrence since that day.

Police recently said Lawrence reached out to someone who witnessed the robbery and threatened them. Authorities said he told the witness someone could hurt them or their family if they didn’t revise their statement about the robbery.

If anyone knows where Lawrence is they should call police at 903-798-3116 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP. Any calls made to Crime Stoppers are anonymous, and there is a $1,000 reward for information that helps officials arrest Lawrence.

Photo of Liljuan Lawrence
