Oklahoma State played just 'OK' in loss to Gradey Dick, Kansas Jayhawks as defense falters

STILLWATER — With time running out in the first half, Kansas star freshman Gradey Dick quickly released a high-arching shot from the corner just over Kalib Boone’s outstretched hands.

And it barely touched the net as it went through the rim.

In that moment — a breakdown in defensive communication — Oklahoma State’s lead evaporated. Kansas stole a two-point lead.

“We were kinda still in good spirits,” OSU junior Bryce Thompson said. “But it was a big shot. They go in feeling a little bit better, have a little more energy coming out in the second half.

The Jayhawks’ confidence soared. Then it grew.

The red-hot Cowboys’ defense stumbled. So did OSU.

On a night the Cowboys had a chance to move within a game of first place in the Big 12, they instead fell short as fifth-ranked Kansas used a huge second half for an 87-76 victory late Tuesday in front of 11,165 fans at Gallagher-Iba Arena.

The loss snapped OSU’s five-game winning streak. OSU had not lost since Jan. 24 at Texas. But the Cowboys are still in a solid position behind a 7-6 conference record and wins in five of their past six overall games.

“Sometimes you can beat yourself up over losing,” OSU coach Mike Boynton said. “But sometimes you gotta give credit to the other team for being good. Their 26 assists is a big number. They played the game really, really efficiently and effectively and had us in some tough spots.

“So, you have to play really, really well to beat a team like that. And we played OK. OK is not good enough.”

OSU got a career night from star senior Kalib Boone, who set a new career high with 27 points. He also had nine rebounds.

John-Michael Wright, the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week, added 18 points, making 6 of 10 from 3-point range. Bryce Thompson also scored 17, including 14 in the opening half.

But that wasn’t enough to out-score the Jayhawks (21-5, 9-4) in a shootout.

Here are three takeaways from the loss:

From the onset of the game, it was clear that this was going to be a shootout.

Both teams shot at a high level. They traded basket after basket.

But in the second half, the dam broke on the Cowboys’ defense.

Kansas shot 65.5% overall in the second half. It shot 45.5% from 3-point range. Dick had 17 of his 26 points.

“We just weren’t ourselves defensively,” Wright said. “Whether it was communication or switching, we didn’t follow our gameplan as well as we needed to and it hurt us in the long run.”

Kansas did have 26 assists — 13 in each half — and also had 20 points on fast breaks. That led to one of the best nights offensively Kansas could have.

And that all happened while the Jayhawks dealt with foul trouble.

Superstar Jalen Wilson played just 27 minutes due to foul issues. He still scored 14 points.

Dick was the primary culprit, though.

The freshman scored 17 points in the second half after hitting the 3 to end the first half. He made 3 of 6 from deep in the final half.

Perhaps that 3 got him really going.

“He has no conscience when it comes to shooting the ball,” Wilson said. “Every time he shoots the ball we think it’s going in just like he thinks it’s going in.”

OSU generally runs its first offensive play through Boone just to gauge what opposing defenses plan against him.

Tuesday was no different.

The Jayhawks showed no desire to double team him. They did in the first meeting and held him to two points, but other Cowboys thrived.

So, no double team this time.

“Unfortunately, it wasn’t a great strategy on my part — make him score and stay connected (defensively) to the shooters,” Kansas coach Bill Self said.

Boone made them pay.

“We just kept playing through him to the degree that we could,” Boynton said.

Boone had 16 points at the half. He had 11 more in the second half. He made 10 of 15 shots overall and went 7 for 12 at the free throw line.

He’s scored in double figures in seven of the past nine games.

This was the first time in his career that Boone reached double figures against the Jayhawks.

And if other teams elect to single cover him, he’s likely in store for more massive nights.

But with Boone doing what he did offensively, the Cowboys did not find the right mix of offense around him.

Sixty-two of the Cowboys’ points came from the trio of Boone, Thompson and Wright. Four other Cowboys combined for 14 points.

It was all in an effort to win a shootout.

“We scored 76, so we got some good offensive production,” Boynton said, “but it wasn’t with the right kind of flow. In a lot of ways, I feel like we got caught up in trying to beat them at their game, which they’re better than us at that.”

OSU did shoot 50% overall and 47.1% from deep.

But it only had nine assists on 27 made baskets, a number way too low. It also had 15 turnovers.

Over the final four minutes of the first half, the Cowboys had a handful of turnovers. That led to big problems.

Primarily, it kept Kansas in the game, turning a four-point OSU lead with 65 seconds left into a lead.

“That was more of the momentum swing than anything because we had a chance to maybe extend the six- or eight-point lead instead of being up four and wound up down two,” Boynton said.

