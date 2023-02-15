Open in App
Aurora, CO
CBS Denver

Have a heart, become a donor: Valentine's Day is National Donor Day

By Kelly Werthmann,

13 days ago

Have a heart, become a donor: Valentine's Day is National Donor Day

February 14 isn't just Valentine's Day, it's also National Donor Day. While many have hearts on the mind, the Donor Alliance says it's a perfect time to have a "heart conversation" about becoming an organ and tissue donor.

Ashley Heilman of Aurora never had that conversation with her father, but she learned from him the importance and value of being a donor.

"His experience instilled in me to also help where I can," she told CBS News Colorado.

Her father, Mark Heilman, was a very giving man, she said. He was always willing to help someone in need, even as he battled a heart condition that would cut his life short 20 years ago.

"My father passed away when I was young," Ashley said. "He was waiting for a heart transplant."

While Mark never got the transplant he needed, he was an organ and tissue donor and ultimately gave the gift of life and healing to nearly 75 people. Now it's Ashley's mission to carry on her dad's legacy of helping others, encouraging them to also become donors like she is today.

"If something were to happen to me, I could potentially help another family so that a young child doesn't lose a parent like I did. I would never wish that on anyone," she said.

Yet there are many people facing that possibility.

"Currently, there are about 1,400 people waiting for live saving transplants in Colorado and Wyoming, so there's definitely a need," said Cheryl Talley, Director of PR & Communications for the Donor Alliance.

All the more reason why Ashley hopes more people will find in their hearts this Valentine's Day to become a donor just like her dad.

"He didn't let his heart condition define him, but at the end he did still know he had the opportunity to help a lot of people," she said.

It's easy to become an organ and tissue donor – like when getting or renewing a driver's license. Those interested can also sign up by visiting www.DonateLifeColorado.org anytime.

