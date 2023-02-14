Advocates call on NY lawmakers to pass "Fix the MTA" package

Local leaders, advocates rally in support of Fix the MTA plan 00:39

ALBANY, N.Y. -- Local leaders and advocates gathered in Albany on Tuesday, calling on lawmakers to pass the so-called "Fix the MTA" package.

The spending bill includes freezing fares at $2.75 and free buses.

"We deserve a frequent, affordable transit system, and we are going to fight to make sure that we do that this year," one speaker said.

"We need a system that directly remits money, taxpayer money, into the MTA to make sure the system works for everyone," Assemblymember Jessica González-Rojas said.

The MTA sent CBS2 the following statement in response: "Most transit customers are benefitting from better than 6-minute headways already, and on-time performance hit a 10-year high in January. The mission to provide faster, cleaner, safer service has already seen success in improving customer satisfaction."