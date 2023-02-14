Open in App
Albany, NY
CBS New York

Advocates call on NY lawmakers to pass "Fix the MTA" package

By CBS New York Team,

13 days ago

Local leaders, advocates rally in support of Fix the MTA plan 00:39

ALBANY, N.Y. -- Local leaders and advocates gathered in Albany on Tuesday, calling on lawmakers to pass the so-called "Fix the MTA" package.

The spending bill includes freezing fares at $2.75 and free buses.

"We deserve a frequent, affordable transit system, and we are going to fight to make sure that we do that this year," one speaker said.

"We need a system that directly remits money, taxpayer money, into the MTA to make sure the system works for everyone," Assemblymember Jessica González-Rojas said.

The MTA sent CBS2 the following statement in response: "Most transit customers are benefitting from better than 6-minute headways already, and on-time performance hit a 10-year high in January. The mission to provide faster, cleaner, safer service has already seen success in improving customer satisfaction."

