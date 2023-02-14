Open in App
Teaneck, NJ
See more from this location?
CBS New York

N.J. family sues nursing center after father's 2022 death

By CBS New York Team,

13 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H0NFS_0knZarcq00

N.J. family suing after father's death outside nursing center 00:51

TEANECK, N.J. -- The daughter of a man who froze to death outside a New Jersey nursing home in 2022 spoke out for the first time Tuesday.

George Foster, 61, was last seen inside Teaneck Nursing Center on the evening of Valentine's Day last year.

His family says the next morning, he was found unresponsive on the facility's outside patio in frigid temperatures.

Foster's daughter Sabria Dickerson says the facility should have checked on her father and that his death could have been prevented.

"It's a tragedy. I can't even believe that, you know, you leave your loved one in these facilities and they are not taking proper precautions to make sure things like this, like what happened to Daddy, does not happen again," Dickerson said.

The family has filed a lawsuit against the Teaneck Nursing Center.

We have reached out to the nursing center for comment and are waiting for a response.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Caught on video: N.J. home explodes, sending first responders for cover
Pompton Lakes, NJ12 hours ago
104-year-old Jersey City author reflects on Black history she has witnessed
Jersey City, NJ11 hours ago
Barbershop joins spa made famous by documentary about helping cancer patients
Wyandanch, NY11 hours ago
11-year-old stabbed near Perth Amboy middle school out of ICU
Perth Amboy, NJ2 days ago
Perth Amboy students walk out in protest over stabbing of 5th grader
Perth Amboy, NJ17 hours ago
NYPD honors rookie officer Edward Byrne, killed in the line 35 years ago
New York City, NY1 day ago
N.J. councilwoman's funeral to be held in Newark
Newark, NJ2 days ago
NYPD: Man bashed with glass bottle in unprovoked SoHo attack
New York City, NY20 hours ago
CBS2 gets exclusive access to NYC Family Justice Center, Queens
New York City, NY11 hours ago
Suspect sought in East New York shooting
New York City, NY17 hours ago
NYPD: Man shot, killed during dispute in Bronx lobby
Bronx, NY1 day ago
NYPD on hunt for suspect in fatal shooting of 25-year-old man in Bronx
Bronx, NY1 day ago
Queens man charged with murder in mother's stabbing death
Queens, NY2 days ago
NYPD: Suspect slashed workers at Midtown McDonald's
New York City, NY1 day ago
Duck Island Bread Company: A former homicide prosecutor is now a baker in Huntington
Huntington, NY3 days ago
NYPD: Robbery pattern targets 7 businesses in Brooklyn and Queens
Brooklyn, NY1 day ago
Nonprofit helps NYC students deal with stress through yoga
New York City, NY1 day ago
2 women shot in East New York
New York City, NY2 days ago
Teen critically injured after crashing into tree in Queens
Queens, NY2 days ago
Crane topples over, sends truck into power lines in N.J.
Cresskill, NJ18 hours ago
Officials urge vigilance as extremists call for "Day of Hate"
New York City, NY3 days ago
Suspects accused of stealing $20,000 in armed robbery spree
Brooklyn, NY1 day ago
Mom & daughter find safety in NYC after fleeing Ukraine
New York City, NY3 days ago
"Day of Resolve" set to counter "Day of Hate"
New York City, NY2 days ago
Westchester County communities honor Ukraine
Yonkers, NY3 days ago
Ukrainian woman misses home after nearly 1 year in Brooklyn
Brooklyn, NY3 days ago
Demand, cost for dog walkers skyrocketing in New York City
New York City, NY3 days ago
Neighbors express concern about demolition of Nabisco plant
Glen Rock, NJ3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy