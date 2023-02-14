N.J. family sues nursing center after father's 2022 death

N.J. family suing after father's death outside nursing center 00:51

TEANECK, N.J. -- The daughter of a man who froze to death outside a New Jersey nursing home in 2022 spoke out for the first time Tuesday.

George Foster, 61, was last seen inside Teaneck Nursing Center on the evening of Valentine's Day last year.

His family says the next morning, he was found unresponsive on the facility's outside patio in frigid temperatures.

Foster's daughter Sabria Dickerson says the facility should have checked on her father and that his death could have been prevented.

"It's a tragedy. I can't even believe that, you know, you leave your loved one in these facilities and they are not taking proper precautions to make sure things like this, like what happened to Daddy, does not happen again," Dickerson said.

The family has filed a lawsuit against the Teaneck Nursing Center.

We have reached out to the nursing center for comment and are waiting for a response.